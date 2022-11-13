Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory

The Crimson Tide did manage to pull out a victory against Ole Miss and kept its New Year's Six bowl hopes alive, but with most of the teams ranked ahead of Alabama winning over the weekend, the shift up the poll is minimal. The Tide are now ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, three spots up from last week.

The only top-10 team to lose Saturday was Oregon, who was upset by the Washington Huskies in Eugene, effectively putting an end to the College Football Playoff hopes for the Ducks and quarterback Bo Nix.

With Oregon losing, however, LSU's Cinderella run to the CFP becomes more realistic. Ole Miss' loss means LSU clinches the West division of the Southeastern Conference, meaning an opportunity to compete for the SEC title (probably against Georgia).

Also, TCU has once again proved worthy of its spot in the CFP, defeating Texas 17-10. The offense led by Max Duggan looks potent. Will it stand the weight of Georgia or Ohio State? Or will it meet the same fate as Cincinnati?

Outside of the top-10, several ranked teams were defeated over the weekend, including Arizona upsetting the UCLA Bruins 34-28, and Vanderbilt breaking its 26-game conference losing streak by beating Kentucky 24-21. Spots 11-25 were bound for a significant shakeup.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Georgia, 10-0 (61 first-place votes) Ohio State, 10-0 (1) Michigan, 10-0 (1) TCU, 10-0 Tennessee, 9-1 USC, 9-1 LSU, 8-2 Alabama, 8-2 Clemson, 9-1 Utah, 8-2 North Carolina, 9-1 Penn State, 8-2 Oregon, 8-2 Ole Miss, 8-2 Washington, 8-2 UCLA, 8-2 Kansas State, 7-3 UCF, 8-2 Notre Dame, 7-3 Florida State, 7-3 Cincinnati, 8-2 Tulane, 8-2 Coastal Carolina, 9-1 Oklahoma State, 7-3 NC State, 7-3

Schools Dropped Out: Texas, Liberty, Illinois, Kentucky