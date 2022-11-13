Jase McClellan, Run Game Spark Alabama's Second Half Offense

OXFORD, Miss. — You could call it a tale of two halves.

When No. 9 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss went to the locker room at halftime of Saturday afternoon's game, not only did the Crimson Tide trail, but the offense had shown no signs of life.

The Rebels had Alabama locked down in every facet offensively, with the Crimson Tide recording just 119 yards of offense in the first half, including only 26 yards on the ground.

Part of this struggle could be attributed to starting running back and leading rusher Jahmyr Gibbs leaving the game with an ankle injury — which Alabama head coach Nick Saban later confirmed was a twisted ankle.

So, after having just five carries in the first half, Jase McClellan was thrust into a primary role — and he answered the call.

McClellan received 14 carries in the second half, coming as Alabama came back from a three point halftime deficit and worked to build its lead up to six by the end of the game. Those touches went for 67 yards, nearly quadruple his output of 17 yards from the first half.

McClellan's production in the second half gave Alabama a consistent threat for the offense to turn to, finally igniting some fire behind it.

“I think it provided a good spark," McClellan said. "We got in there and we started moving the ball, moving the chains. It gave us good momentum.”

Saban echoed McClellan's sentiment.

“Jase McClellan and the offensive line stepped up in the second half," Saban said. "He’s played well for us all year, but Jahmyr [Gibbs] has played really well for us too. Jase stepped up tonight and took advantage of it, no doubt.”

McClellan provided a different running style from what Alabama has grown accustomed to with Gibbs. While Gibbs is more of a one-cut-and-go home-run hitter of a running back, McClellan is much more physical, churning out yards by driving his legs into the dirt and dragging along defenders and would-be tacklers with him.

"[McClellan] made some very physical runs," Saban said. "The run he made on 2nd-and-12, he basically did that on grit and determination. He really ran hard in the game, he played physical."

Even with Gibbs sidelined, he made sure to be constantly encouraging his fellow ball-carrier as he worked to steady the Crimson Tide offense. McClellan spoke about a moment he and Gibbs shared during the game.

“[Gibbs] was telling me to just do my thing," McClellan said. "Go out there and trust it and play the game.”

McClellan had one of his best stretches on an Alabama drive at the start of the fourth quarter. With the game tied at 24, the Crimson Tide fed McClellan four straight plays for gains of 11, 9, 12 and three en route to a go-ahead field goal from Will Reichard that permanently gave Alabama the lead.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was responsible for all of Alabama's touchdowns in the red zone, but he wouldn't have been there to make those plays without McClellan being ready when Gibbs went down.

“When one man goes down the next steps up," McClellan said. "That’s the mentality.”

Gibbs has dominated the rushing numbers for Alabama this season, posting 113 carries for 771 yards. McClellan has about half of that with 58 carries for 329 yards, but certainly pleaded his case for more carries against the Rebels.

It was McClellan's season-high for carries, with the next closest being the 11 he got against Vanderbilt. His 84 yards were his second-highest of the season coming behind the 97 yards he accumulated against Texas — the majority of which came on an 81-yard scamper in the first quarter of that game.

As Alabama progresses throughout the final two games of the regular season, McClellan has a chance to build on this game and prove how valuable he cane be going into the 2023 season. Gibbs will more than likely be moving on to the NFL, and McClellan has every chance to use these next few weeks to get a jump start on solidifying his spot for next season.

Right now, though, he's just worried about doing what's asked of him.

The coaches needed me, so I stepped up," McClellan said.

Alabama has a home game next week against FCS opponent Austin Peay before hosting Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday's game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be streamed on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

