Instant Analysis: No. 9 Alabama 30, No. 11 Ole Miss 24

The BamaCentral staff breaks down Alabama's narrow win over Ole Miss from Oxford.
OXFORD, Miss. — Once again, it came right down to the wire.

For the fifth time this season, No. 9 Alabama endured a one-possession game that came down to the very end. Unlike the past two times, though, the Crimson Tide escaped this one with a victory.

No. 11 Ole Miss had Alabama on the ropes in the first half, holding a 17-7 lead over the Crimson Tide at one point in the second quarter. The Alabama defense came up with a huge play — a forced fumble from defensive lineman Byron Young — that set up a Crimson Tide touchdown to cut the deficit down to just three points entering halftime. 

From there, Alabama used a strong running game and precise passing from quarterback Bryce Young in the red zone to seure a 30-24 victory after the defense came up with a critical stop on fourth down with under a minute to play. 

Young threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the game on 64 percent completion, while running back Jase McClellan carried the ball 19 times for 84 yards in relief of starter Jahmyr Gibbs, who left the game in the first half with a twisted ankle.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Blake Byler break down No. 9 Alabama's 30-24 win over No. 11 Ole Miss from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Byron Young celebrates at Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Byron Young Leads Alabama Defense By Example in Win over Ole Miss

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama defense celebrates against Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Alabama Defense Steps Up in Second Half with Key Stops in Road Win

By Katie Windham
Jahmyr Gibbs vs Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Notebook: Multiple Alabama Players Suffer Injuries in Win Over Ole Miss

By Blake Byler
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Isheem Young (1) attempts to make the tackle during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

Jase McClellan, Run Game Spark Alabama's Second Half Offense

By Blake Byler
Alabama forces fumble against Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Forced Fumble Turned the Tide for Alabama against Ole Miss

By Katie Windham
Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban pregame Alabama at Ole Miss
All Things Bama

What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulls Out 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss

By Christopher Walsh
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is stopped just short of the goal line during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Showed Some Heart While Pulling Out Narrow Win at Ole Miss

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

No. 9 Alabama Football Escapes No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24

By Joey Blackwell