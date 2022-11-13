Instant Analysis: No. 9 Alabama 30, No. 11 Ole Miss 24

OXFORD, Miss. — Once again, it came right down to the wire.

For the fifth time this season, No. 9 Alabama endured a one-possession game that came down to the very end. Unlike the past two times, though, the Crimson Tide escaped this one with a victory.

No. 11 Ole Miss had Alabama on the ropes in the first half, holding a 17-7 lead over the Crimson Tide at one point in the second quarter. The Alabama defense came up with a huge play — a forced fumble from defensive lineman Byron Young — that set up a Crimson Tide touchdown to cut the deficit down to just three points entering halftime.

From there, Alabama used a strong running game and precise passing from quarterback Bryce Young in the red zone to seure a 30-24 victory after the defense came up with a critical stop on fourth down with under a minute to play.

Young threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the game on 64 percent completion, while running back Jase McClellan carried the ball 19 times for 84 yards in relief of starter Jahmyr Gibbs, who left the game in the first half with a twisted ankle.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Blake Byler break down No. 9 Alabama's 30-24 win over No. 11 Ole Miss from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

