Live Updates: No. 9 Alabama Football at No. 11 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Time to get your popcorn ready.

The last time Alabama football traveled to face the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, the Crimson Tide emerged with a 63-48 victory in an offensive shootout. The following season in 2021, Alabama handed Ole Miss a succinct 42-21 loss.

And now, the time has come for Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin to square off on the gridiron once again.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of an overtime loss at LSU, while the Rebels enter the game off of a bye. Prior to the off week, Ole Miss escaped its game at Texas A&M by a slim 31-28 margin.

None of the past matters now, though. It's always a fun time when the Crimson Tide and the Rebels face each other, and this year looks to be no different.

Pregame

Jase McClellan and Jahmyr Gibbs have also joined the no-leggings club of players on the field during warmups.

It is now 37 degrees inside the stadium, according to this reporter's favorite weather app.

Bryce Young and a wide variety of skill players have taken the field to warm up. While most are sporting leggings and hoodies to stay warm, Byron Young has opted to wear shorts and a short-sleeve shirt. Roydell Williams is wearing shorts, but wore the hoodie like the rest of his teammates.

Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin (and most importantly, Juice Kiffin) have all arrived at the stadium. Saban just did his typical pregame walk around the field before taking part in an interview.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT. It is currently 42 degrees Fahrenheit and it is slated to be 44 degrees at kickoff. Regardless, it's going to be a cold one in Oxford.

How to Watch: Alabama at Ole Miss

Who: Alabama at Ole Miss

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Nov. 12

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson. SiriusXM channel 81.

Series: Alabama leads, 53–10–2

Last Meeting: Powered by an offensive attack that managed 451 total yards, Alabama defeated Ole Miss 42-21 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 2, 2021. The win gave the Crimson Tide its sixth-straight victory over the Rebels.

Bryce Young played a solid game, completing 20-of-26 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. led all Alabama rushers with 171 yards off of 36 carries — an average of 4.8 yards per carry — as well as a whopping four touchdowns.

Last time out, Alabama: In a game filled with errors on both sides of the football, Alabama lost in overtime at LSU 32-31. Questionable play-calling, a lackluster defensive performance in the second half and with an offense that failed to execute on multiple levels spelled the doom for the Crimson Tide. Young had one of his worst performances of the season, completing just 25-of-51 passes for 328 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The game gave Alabama its second loss of the season, dropping it out of first place in the SEC West and dashing its CFP aspirations.

Last time out, Ole Miss: The Rebels were on a bye last weekend, but just edged out Texas A&M the week prior, 31-28. Ole Miss amassed 530 total yards on offense, with the rushing attack taking the majority of the workload. Running back Quinshon Judkins rushes for 205 yards off of 31 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Jaxson Dart managed just 140 passing yards while completing 13-of-20 passes, but also recorded three touchdowns on the day.

