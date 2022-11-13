Alabama Showed Some Heart While Pulling Out Narrow Win at Ole Miss

The season was all but over.

You could feel it. You could taste it. The freezing Ole Miss fans were both drinking it in and thinking it Saturday afternoon, wondering if they would get to rush the field.

For a good part of the Alabama Crimson Tide's game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field, the feeling regarding the team in white was almost like "Why bother?" Coming off its second loss of the season, the visitors looked anything but inspired, making many of the same mistakes that had plagued them all season, seemingly unaware of that the team's soul and legacy were hanging in the balance.

How do you want to be remembered?

At last, they answered, albeit barely. Alabama's ability to play with heart may not have done the equivalent of growing three sizes on this day, but the Crimson Tide showed enough, what it can do in a challenging setting. Rallying in the second half, it pulled out the 30-24 victory.

"Our guys really competed in this game," Nick Saban said on the CBS broadcast. "They played really hard during the second half. We stubbed our toe a lot during the first half, but we kept playing for the next play.

"That's the kind of identity that we really want to re-establish."

It stemmed from things like the running backs and wide receivers churning out extra yards. Bryce Young running for extra yards in the red zone and not sliding even though his collegiate career appears to be winding down. The defense tightening up and shutting down the Rebels' running game.

No. 9 Alabama (8-2 overall, 5-2 SEC) will take it that this point. Anything to avoid the stigma of being just the second Saban team since 2008 to suffer a third loss.

But it sure tempted fate, as Lane Kiffin's team came within 12 yards of the end zone at the end.

The first quarter especially featured a lot of things that we've seen before including Ole Miss able to drive and the have things stall out when Kiffin went for it on fourth down and didn't get it.

Alabama answered with its own failed fourth-down play, when the offense couldn't execute the snap properly. The result was Young stopped for no gain at the Alabama 36.

It was a team that was anything but together while falling behind 10-0. The running game was nowhere, with seven attempts for four yards. The passing attack wasn't much better, with Young was 3-for-6 for 18 yards, and he wasn't getting much help.

A key moment appeared to be when Young started to challenge the offense on the sideline and Saban jumped in to raise the stakes.

This team was too good to be playing this poorly, especially against a good Ole Miss team that coming in had a better record (8-2, 4-2).

Even when the No. 11 Rebels served up what should have been an easy interception off a pressure by Will Anderson Jr., the Crimson Tide couldn't come through. The defense made the stop anyway, only to see the offense fumble the ball back at midfield. It took the Rebels just seven plays to score.

It was that kind of game.

It's been that kind of season.

If one play adequately reflected both, it came early in the third quarter, just after Alabama had pulled even at 17-17. The Rebels had third-and-18 at the Crimson Tide 45. Jaxson Dart was trying to dodge Alabama defenders in order to try and get a pass off, and when linebacker Dallas Turner reached and got him for the sack, he almost tore the quarterback's head off.

The grisly face-mask call resulted in an automatic first down and 15 yards. When he realized what he had done Turner, held up his arms over the back of his head as if to say "Oh no." It's more commonly known as the surrender cobra. Six plays later, Ole Miss scored a touchdown to complete an 11-play, 75-yard drive.

It's exactly the kind of play that has plagued this team over and over again.

If you're wondering, Alabama's fleeting playoff hopes reached the equivalent of being two sizes too small as other teams in contention successfully did what the Crimson Tide had failed to do, take care of business.

None of the teams ahead of it it the College Football Playoff rankings had stumbled by Saturday night. No. 5 Tennessee blew out Missouri at home 59-24 while throwing for 727 yards. It has South Carolina and Vanderbilt yet to play, and will be heavily favored in both even though both games will be on the road.

No. 7 LSU barely survived at Arkansas, 13-10, and has the tougher task ahead. It wraps up the regular season against UAB and at Texas A&M, and with a win against the Aggies is then's looking at a win-or-else showdown with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

No matter.

Alabama can't do anything about that, just like it can't change what's happened in the past.

The team never seemed to settle into the season, never got any momentum. Never seemed to take the schedule by the throat.

It hasn't played smart, or with cohesion, which the rest of the Southeastern Conference has been more than happy to exploit.

However, it can dictate how it will finish. It showed some of that against the Rebels.



