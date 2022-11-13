What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulls Out 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss

The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.

It came down to the end again, but Lane Kiffin has yet to beat his former boss and head coach, Nick Saban.

Here's one of the quotes from Ole Miss coach that stood out after Alabama's 30-24 victory on Saturday. A full transcript will be posted later:

“I don’t give a $#!^ how many yards we had or how many points we scored. We came to win the game and we didn’t.

"Today, we are 0-1.”