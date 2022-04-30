Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. Drafter No. 98 Overall by Washington Commanders

Robinson has found a new home in the pros, with the young running back being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. was selected in Friday's third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, being taken as the 98th overall pick by the Washington Commanders.

Robinson joins Phidarian Mathis in Washington as the defensive tackle was selected by the Commanders with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round. Robinson was the fourth Alabama player taken on Day 2 of the NFL draft, joining Mathis as well as John Metchie III (44 overall, Houston Texans) and Christian Harris (No. 75 overall, Houston Texans. The Crimson Tide now has six players selected in this year's draft as Evan Neal (No. 7, New York Giants) and Jameson Williams (No. 12, Detroit Lions) were drafted during the first round Thursday night.

Robinson played a total of five seasons for the Crimson Tide dating back to 2017. For the first four seasons of his time in Tuscaloosa, though, Robinson played second-fiddle behind a plethora of talented Crimson Tide backs, including Damien Harris and Najee Harris.

As Najee Harris' backup for his senior season in 2020, Robinson still managed to rush for 483 yards and six touchdowns on 91 carries. In total, he averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

In 2021 for his redshirt-senior season, though, Robinson was finally given his shot as the Crimson Tide's starting running back. As Alabama's primary back, Robinson carried the football 271 times for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also made 35 receptions for 296 yards and and two receiving touchdowns.

BamaCentral Analysis:

It turns out patience pays off. After waiting his turn at Alabama, Robinson ran his way into Day 2 of the NFL Draft as he was scooped up by the Commanders with the 98th pick. The bruising back should be a nice complementary piece for a Washington running game that is currently led by 1,000-yard rusher Antonio Gibson.

Robinson (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) and Gibson (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) give the Commanders a pair of bruising backs. Robinson should also be able to help out in the receiving game after recording 35 receptions for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season.

Here's a full evaluation of Robinson, courtesy of NFL Draft Bible:

Brian Robinson Jr. - Alabama Crimson Tide

One-Liners:

Power back with very good size and below-average athleticism.

Pros:

Good sized inside runner who is the lead back in a committee. Robinson possesses good vision to read leverage and maintain urgency on zone and gap runs. He finds and exploits holes backside. Above-average contact balance allows him to absorb hits and break poor tackles. He lowers the shoulder and falls forward consistently. Keeping his feet active and churning, Robinson drives piles. His hands are reliable to catch the ball as a check down. Robinson is a good blocker who locates defenders well and is willing to be physical.

Cons:

A below-average athlete, Robinson lacks the speed to exploit openings in the open field or beat linebackers to the corner. He does not possess the explosiveness to hit closing holes hard. Lower body stiffness leads to below-average change of direction skills, preventing him from making defenders miss in the open field or perform hard cuts. An upright runner, Robinson does not break free when wrapped up. He is a poor route runner who does not create separation. His timing on cut blocks if off as he takes out the wrong leg.

Summary:

Power back with very good size who possesses below-average speed and is a good pass blocker. Robinson has good vision and plays urgently with active feet. His lack of explosiveness and lower body stiffness limits his ability to generate explosive gains and make defenders miss. Robinson projects as a depth piece or practice squad running back. He can get on the field as a blocker and special teamer. His lack of athleticism limits his ability to earn a high number of carries.