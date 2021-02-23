Alabama Basketball Signee J.D. Davison Named McDonald's All-American

Davison is the seventh Alabama signee in program history to be named to the top high-school All-American team

Alabama men's basketball signee J.D. Davison was named a McDonald's All-American, ESPN announced on Tuesday afternoon.

While Davison was assigned to the annual game's East Team, the game will not be held in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Davison joins a list of six former Alabama signees that have been named to the McDonald's All-American team, with the most recent player being Collin Sexton back in 2017. The other five players are Devonta Pollard in 2012, JaMychal Green in 2008, Richard Hendrix in 2005, Mo Williams in 2001 and Gerald Wallace in 2000.

Davison's new teammate in Crimson Tide sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly was also named to the All-American team in 2018, Quinerly signed on to play at Villanova his freshman season before transferring to join coach Nate Oats at Alabama.

Davison signed with Alabama on Nov. 14, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard is widely regarded by recruiting experts as one of the top high-school guard prospects in the country. He will join Oats and the Crimson Tide's roster in the fall of 2021.

Here is a what SI All-American had to say about Davison when he was named an SI All-American candidate:

"JD Davison, a point guard from Letohatchee (Ala.) who committed to the Crimson Tide in October, has been named a 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

"Davison (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) chose the Crimson Tide over scholarship offers from Kansas, Auburn, LSU and Michigan, among others. The Calhoun High School star averaged 30.4 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as a junior, cementing his status as an Alabama prep hoops legend by hitting a game-winning three-pointer as time expired in the state championship game."