Skip to main content

Alabama Soccer Makes History with Three Players Selected in NWSL Draft

Reyna Reyes, Riley Tanner and Riley Parker all heard their names called Thursday night, marking the first time in program history that Alabama had multiple players drafted.

It was a historical season for Wes Hart and Alabama soccer that ended with a regular season SEC championship and a run all the way to the semifinals in the College Cup. 

Thursday night, the historical success of the season carried over to the professional level when three Crimson Tide players were selected in the National Women's Soccer League draft. 

Defender Reyna Reyes became the first player ever selected in the first round when Portland Thorns FC picked her fifth overall. Midfielder Riley Tanner and forward Riley Parker heard their names called with back-to-back picks in third round with Tanner selected 30th overall by the Washington Spirit and Parker going 31st by Racing Louisville FC. Parker was in attendance at the draft and was interviewed live on the broadcast. 

Reyes started all four years with the Crimson Tide, finishing her career with 16 goals. After transferring over from South Carolina, Tanner had eight goals and 11 assists, including eight this past season. Parker had a record-breaking season for the Crimson Tide coming back from an ACL injury. In the 2022 season, she set the Alabama record for single-season goals (17), points (41) and game-winning goals (7.)

Alabama was one of three schools to have at least three players drafted alongside Duke and Florida State. It was the first time any SEC school had at least three players drafted since 2015. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to Thursday night, only one Alabama player had ever been drafted into the NWSL, showing the leaps and bounds the program has made under Hart. Celia Jiménez Delgado (Orlando Pride) and Nealy Martin (NJ/NY Gotham FC) are the only former Alabama players currently in the NWSL. 

See also:

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball at Arkansas

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU

Retro ASWA logo
ASWA

ASWA Announces Awards for 2022 High School Football Season

By BamaCentral Staff
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young acknowledges his family as he enters Coleman Coliseum during the University of Alabama Winter Commencement.
Bama/NFL

Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
The Extra Point Gabby Gladieux's performance at her first Alabama gymnastics meet
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Gabby Gladieux's Performance in First Alabama Gymnastics Meet

By Claire Yates
Louisiana Monroe Warhawks wide receiver Jevin Frett (5) catches a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama DB Terrion Arnold Named FWAA Freshman All-American

By Katie Windham
Saraland's Ryan Williams carries the ball against Mountain Brook during the AHSAA Class 6A State Football Championship Game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Friday December 2, 2022
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Commit Wins 2022 Alabama ASWA Mr. Football

By Katie Windham
Jahvon Quinerly vs LSU
All Things Bama

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) leads a fast break during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Recapping No. 4 Alabama's Win Over No. 15 Arkansas

By Austin Hannon
011123_MBB_MillerBr_Arkansas_RS6420
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball at Arkansas

By Blake Byler