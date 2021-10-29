Alabama Soccer’s Reyna Reyes Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Alabama soccer’s Reyna Reyes was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Friday.

Reyes and the Alabama defense held No. 19 Auburn scoreless in the Tide’s 1-0 shutout victory Thursday night at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.

It marked only the second time this season that the Tigers were unable to net a goal, with the only other occurrence coming against then-No. 4 Arkansas. Entering the match, the Tigers averaged 2.12 goals and 6.69 points per game.

Reyes led the Crimson Tide to its sixth shutout win of the season and second against a ranked opponent after blanking No. 24 LSU earlier in the season. The win set a program record for home victories in a single season, as Alabama recorded the 10th win of the year on its home pitch.

Reyes and her teammates will next compete at the 2021 SEC Tournament, which will be held in Orange Beach, Ala., Oct. 31-Nov. 7. As the sixth seed, Alabama will face third-seeded Ole Miss Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 2:30 p.m. CT. The match will be televised live on SEC Network.

LSU forward Tinaya Alexander, a senior from Reading, Berkshire, England, totaled five points in a 4-2 win over No. 4 Arkansas. It was Arkansas’ first conference loss of the year and the highest ranked victory for LSU in program history.

Vanderbilt midfielder Quinn Cornog, from Dallas, Texas, was named the Freshman of the Week. She scored the first goal of her collegiate career in the 88th minute to give the Commodores a 2-1 road win over Georgia.