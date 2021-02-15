Alabama Soccer Unveils 2021 Spring Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women’s soccer team announced the spring portion of the 2020-21 season schedule on Monday. The schedule features nine matches with two coming against Southeastern Conference opponents.

The nine-game slate includes five home games at the Alabama Soccer Stadium, three road games and one at a neutral location.

Action opens up this Friday with a three-game homestand with Columbus State, Louisiana and Montevallo. The Crimson Tide will then turn hit the road to face Lipscomb and South Alabama, while meeting Texas Tech for a neutral site game. A pair of SEC opponents round out Alabama’s final three games of the spring season as the Tide will meet Auburn and Mississippi State, before traveling to play ACC foe Clemson.

Coming out of the fall, Alabama looks to improve its record and aim to make an appearance in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Women's Soccer Selection Show will be held on April 18 with a reduced field of 48 teams in this year's tournament. There will be 31 automatic qualifiers and 17 at-large selections. Action at the finals site for the 2021 Women's College Cup is set for May 13-17.

2021 Alabama Spring Soccer Schedule Highlights

Trio of home matches with:

Columbus State (Feb. 19)



Louisiana (Feb. 26)



Montevallo (March 4)

Big 12 match up with:

Texas Tech (March 13)

Three away matches outside of SEC play:

Lipscomb (March 7)



South Alabama (March 21)



Clemson (April 3)

Pair SEC Matches:

Auburn (March 27)



Mississippi State (April 10)

In compliance with CDC and state public health guidance, seating in the Alabama Soccer Stadium will be socially-distanced resulting in capacity to the first 250 fans in attendance. Masks are required for entry and must be worn at all times while not eating or drinking.

Here is the full 2021 spring schedule for Alabama soccer: