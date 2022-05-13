Alabama Softball Lands Four on SEC all-conference teams

Montana Fouts, Ashley Prange, Bailey Dowling and Ally Shipman took home All-SEC honors for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama softball was well-represented in the SEC all-conference teams announced Friday. Pitcher Montana Fouts and third baseman Ashley Prange earned first-team All-SEC honors while shortstop Bailey Dowling and catcher Ally Shipman were named to the second team.

Arkansas outfielder KB Sides was named SEC Player of the Year while her teammate Chenise Delse earned Pitcher of the Year. Auburn first baseman Bri Ellis was chosen the Freshman of the Year. After leading Arkansas to a SEC regular-season title, Courtney Deifel was selected the Coach of the Year.

Arkansas led the way with nine total selections on the first, second and all-defensive teams.

The complete 2022 SEC Softball Postseason Awards is as follows:

All-SEC First Team

Montana Fouts, Alabama

Ashley Prange, Alabama

Chenise Delce, Arkansas

Hannah Gammill, Arkansas

Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

Mary Haff, Arkansas

Linnie Malkin, Arkansas

KB Sides, Arkansas

Maddie Penta, Auburn

Skylar Wallace, Florida

Lacey Fincher, Georgia

Jayda Kearney, Georgia

Sara Mosley, Georgia

Erin Coffel, Kentucky

Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky

Lauren Johnson, Kentucky

Ali Kilponen, LSU

Mia Davidson, Mississippi State

Kimberly Wert, Missouri

Brooke Wilmes, Missouri

Haley Lee, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Bailey Dowling, Alabama

Ally Shipman, Alabama

Hannah McEwen, Arkansas

Bri Ellis, Auburn

Cheyenne Lindsey, Florida

Sydney Kuma, Georgia

Renee Abernathy, Kentucky

Tatum Spangler, Kentucky

Clara Briggs, LSU

Georgia Clark, LSU

Danieca Coffey, LSU

Taylor Pleasants, LSU

Chloe Malau'ulu, Mississippi State

Jenna Laird, Missouri

Ivy Davis, Tennessee

Erin Edmoundson, Tennessee

Kelcy Leach, Tennessee

Kiki Milloy, Tennessee

Zaida Puni, Tennessee

Katie Dack, Texas A&M

Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M

SEC All-Defensive Team

P - Tatum Spangler, Kentucky

C - Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky

1B - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

2B - Hannah Adams, Florida

SS - Ivy Davis, Tennessee

3B - Hannah Gammill, Arkansas

LF - Casidy Chaumont, Missouri

CF - Ciara Briggs, LSU

RF - Rylea Smith, Kentucky