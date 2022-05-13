Alabama Softball Lands Four on SEC all-conference teams
Alabama softball was well-represented in the SEC all-conference teams announced Friday. Pitcher Montana Fouts and third baseman Ashley Prange earned first-team All-SEC honors while shortstop Bailey Dowling and catcher Ally Shipman were named to the second team.
Arkansas outfielder KB Sides was named SEC Player of the Year while her teammate Chenise Delse earned Pitcher of the Year. Auburn first baseman Bri Ellis was chosen the Freshman of the Year. After leading Arkansas to a SEC regular-season title, Courtney Deifel was selected the Coach of the Year.
Arkansas led the way with nine total selections on the first, second and all-defensive teams.
The complete 2022 SEC Softball Postseason Awards is as follows:
All-SEC First Team
Montana Fouts, Alabama
Ashley Prange, Alabama
Chenise Delce, Arkansas
Hannah Gammill, Arkansas
Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
Mary Haff, Arkansas
Linnie Malkin, Arkansas
KB Sides, Arkansas
Maddie Penta, Auburn
Skylar Wallace, Florida
Lacey Fincher, Georgia
Jayda Kearney, Georgia
Sara Mosley, Georgia
Erin Coffel, Kentucky
Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
Lauren Johnson, Kentucky
Ali Kilponen, LSU
Mia Davidson, Mississippi State
Kimberly Wert, Missouri
Brooke Wilmes, Missouri
Haley Lee, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
Bailey Dowling, Alabama
Ally Shipman, Alabama
Hannah McEwen, Arkansas
Bri Ellis, Auburn
Cheyenne Lindsey, Florida
Sydney Kuma, Georgia
Renee Abernathy, Kentucky
Tatum Spangler, Kentucky
Clara Briggs, LSU
Georgia Clark, LSU
Danieca Coffey, LSU
Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Chloe Malau'ulu, Mississippi State
Jenna Laird, Missouri
Ivy Davis, Tennessee
Erin Edmoundson, Tennessee
Kelcy Leach, Tennessee
Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
Zaida Puni, Tennessee
Katie Dack, Texas A&M
Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M
SEC All-Defensive Team
P - Tatum Spangler, Kentucky
C - Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
1B - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
2B - Hannah Adams, Florida
SS - Ivy Davis, Tennessee
3B - Hannah Gammill, Arkansas
LF - Casidy Chaumont, Missouri
CF - Ciara Briggs, LSU
RF - Rylea Smith, Kentucky