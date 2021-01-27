Alabama Softball Places Four on 2021 USA Softball Player of the Year Watch List

The Crimson Tide are one of just three teams with at least four players on the list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Four Alabama softball players earned a spot on the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List, it was announced Wednesday. Montana Fouts, Bailey Hemphill, Lexi Kilfoyl and KB Sides represent the Crimson Tide heading into the upcoming season.

Fouts and Hemphill were Player of the Year finalists in 2019 and were on last year’s preseason list, while this marks the first appearance for Kilfoyl and Sides. Alabama is one of three schools with at least four players on the list along with Washington (4) and UCLA (6) and has the most selections of any Southeastern Conference school.

The Top 25 Finalists for the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced April 21. While an athlete does not have to be on the “Watch List” to be considered for the Top 25, the eventual USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will come from the Top 25 Finalists. The Top 10 Finalists will be announced May 5 and the Top Three announced May 19. The 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed June 1.

For the latest information on the team, follow @AlabamaSB on Twitter, BamaSB on Instagram and Alabama Softball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.