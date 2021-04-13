Alabama Softball Up to No. 3 in Latest Polls

The Crimson Tide moves up from the No. 4 spot after beating the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks twice on the road

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After besting the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks in two of three games in Fayetteville last weekend, Alabama softball has now risen to No. 3 in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide was previously ranked No. 4 in the nation.

Around the rest of the SEC, Florida is the second-highest team in the rankings, coming in at No. 5. Arkansas remains at No. 10 this week despite dropping two of its three games to Alabama.

Outside of the top 10 teams, Kentucky comes in at No. 12 and LSU soon afterwards at No. 16. Missouri, Tennessee and Georgia close out the SEC in the top 25 at No. 18, No. 19 and No. 20, respectively.

Auburn received nine votes and Ole Miss received four, but neither were enough to earn them a spot in this week's rankings.

Here is the full list of rankings with just four weekends of softball left in the regular season:

DI Softball Rankings - USA Today/NFCA Coaches

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points, record)

1. Oklahoma (32) 800 30-0

2. UCLA 768 22-2

3. Alabama 702 31-5

4. Oregon 686 27-5

5. Florida 683 30-4

6. Washington 616 31-5

7. Texas 595 31-3

8. Arizona 585 24-5

9. Florida State 564 27-6

10. Arkansas 504 33-5

11. Oklahoma State 476 32-5

12. Kentucky 401 28-7

13. Arizona State 394 25-10

14. Louisiana 392 31-6

15. Virginia Tech 355 25-6

16. LSU 310 24-13

17. Clemson 296 26-4

18. Missouri 244 29-9

19. Tennessee 206 28-6

20. Georgia 204 25-8

21. Duke 186 27-9

22. Michigan 113 16-4

23. UCF 85 29-9

24. Minnesota 73 19-5

25. Wichita State 61 28-5

Others receiving votes:

James Madison (38), Northwestern (16), Fresno State (12), Auburn (9), Miami University (6), Ole Miss (4), Texas A&M (4), BYU (3), Troy (3), Western Kentucky (3), Cal State Fullerton (1), Liberty (1), South Alabama (1).