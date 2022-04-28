Alabama Softball's Megan Bloodworth Named Finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year
Alabama second baseman Megan Bloodworth was named one of 25 finalists for the2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award Thursday afternoon.
She began the season and her Alabama career with a bang, hitting a grand slam in her first career plate appearance and three total on opening weekend. Bloodworth has played in 42 games this season with 38 starts.
As a true freshman, Bloodworth is second on the team in home runs (seven) and RBIs (29.) She has had several clutch hits for the Crimson Tide including the game-winning home run against Texas on March 4, and the walk off RBI hit against Mississippi State to complete the comeback.
On the season, Bloodworth is batting .323 with the seven home runs and 29 RBIs. In the field, she has only made three errors on the season for a .971 fielding percentage.
Bloodworth is one of four finalists from the SEC joining Bri Ellis from Auburn, Kendra Falby from Florida and KoKo Wolley from Texas A&M. The list of 25 will be narrowed to a Top 10 on May 12 with the Top 3 coming May 16 and the Freshman of the Year award winner announced on June 1. No player from Alabama has ever won this award.
Gallery: Megan Bloodworth
2022 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25
(alphabetical order)
Jordy Bahl- Oklahoma
Mac Barbara- San Diego State
Megan Bloodworth- Alabama
Jada Cecil- UC San Diego
Ella Chancy- Charlotte
Jessica Clements- Cal Poly
Alyssa Costello- Stony Brook
Mya Dodge- Northern Iowa
Read More
Kendra Falby- Florida
Tatum Kresley- UMES
Jane Kronenberger- Notre Dame
Emma Lemley- Virginia Tech
Grace Loftin- UMGC
Jackie Masone- Drexel
Kya Matter- UMBC
Cori McMillan- Radford
Savannah Pola- UCLA
Sierra Sacco- Louisiana Tech
Cydney Sanders- Arizona State
Emma Schutter- Dayton
Emily Winstead- UNCW
KoKo Wolley- Texas A&M