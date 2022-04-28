Alabama Softball's Megan Bloodworth Named Finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year

The Crimson Tide second baseman is second on the team in home runs and RBIs as a true freshman.

Alabama second baseman Megan Bloodworth was named one of 25 finalists for the2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award Thursday afternoon.

She began the season and her Alabama career with a bang, hitting a grand slam in her first career plate appearance and three total on opening weekend. Bloodworth has played in 42 games this season with 38 starts.

As a true freshman, Bloodworth is second on the team in home runs (seven) and RBIs (29.) She has had several clutch hits for the Crimson Tide including the game-winning home run against Texas on March 4, and the walk off RBI hit against Mississippi State to complete the comeback.

On the season, Bloodworth is batting .323 with the seven home runs and 29 RBIs. In the field, she has only made three errors on the season for a .971 fielding percentage.

Bloodworth is one of four finalists from the SEC joining Bri Ellis from Auburn, Kendra Falby from Florida and KoKo Wolley from Texas A&M. The list of 25 will be narrowed to a Top 10 on May 12 with the Top 3 coming May 16 and the Freshman of the Year award winner announced on June 1. No player from Alabama has ever won this award.

2022 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25

(alphabetical order)

Jordy Bahl- Oklahoma

Mac Barbara- San Diego State

Megan Bloodworth- Alabama

Jada Cecil- UC San Diego

Ella Chancy- Charlotte

Jessica Clements- Cal Poly

Alyssa Costello- Stony Brook

Mya Dodge- Northern Iowa

Kendra Falby- Florida

Tatum Kresley- UMES

Jane Kronenberger- Notre Dame

Emma Lemley- Virginia Tech

Grace Loftin- UMGC

Jackie Masone- Drexel

Kya Matter- UMBC

Cori McMillan- Radford

Savannah Pola- UCLA

Sierra Sacco- Louisiana Tech

Cydney Sanders- Arizona State

Emma Schutter- Dayton

Emily Winstead- UNCW

KoKo Wolley- Texas A&M