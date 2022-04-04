Alabama Spring Position Update: Tight Ends

Crimson Tide could have little returning experience at a position that's becoming more and more important in college football.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are two statistics that jump out about the Alabama tight ends this season.

1) It's arguably had the most turnover of any position group on the 2022 Crimson Tide.

2) Only one player among the active tight ends has ever caught a pass in an Alabama game, and he didn't have any receptions before last season.

We'll start with the latter, as the player was obviously Cameron Latu. The converted linebacker had a breakout season in 2021 as he finished tied for second in receiving touchdowns with eight, and was third in receiving yards at 410.

Latu averaged a surprising 15.77 yards per catch, which was better than everyone not named Jameson Williams or Agiye Hall.

He was fifth in receptions with 26. Among Alabama's top six receivers last season, Latu is the only one back with the Crimson Tide.

"Tight end is a position where it used to be when Ozzie Newsome played tight end, you just lined up by the tackle, put your hand in the dirt and that was what a tight end did," Nick Saban said on National Signing Day when the Crimson Tide landed Danny Lewis. "Now a tight end does that, he plays wide receiver, and he also plays H-back off the ball which now is more like a fullback. So it's really hard to find guys that can do all those things.

"I think Danny has a chance to be a guy that can do those things. But most importantly, I think he's big enough to be an in-line blocker. Cam Latu is a guy who has developed nicely at that position for us and can do these things. But we certainly need somebody young in our program that can do all these things as well.”

Which leads us back to the position turnover as the coaching staff added three prospects at a position where the numbers were becoming scarce.

Jahleel Billingsley transferred to Texas. Major Tennison is longer with the program. Caden Clark is no longer on the roster.

Moreover, Kendall Randolph, who has split time between the offensive line and at tight end, is competing for a starting job at either guard or tackle.

Consequently, Alabama could conceivably go into the fall with one proven veteran, a sophomore (Robbie Ouzts), and three true freshman — although one has to think that somehow, someway, the Crimson Tide will have an established blocker "on call" when needed, like with Randolph.

It's one of the reasons why Saban decided to have new assistant coach Joe Cox only oversee the tight ends, whereas previously the tight ends coach had often been the special teams coordinator as well. Others include the makeup of the staff, the growing importance of the position, and how tight ends have become utilized in the passing game.

"Now the guy plays off the ball," Saban said about tight ends in general. "He’s playing like a fullback. He plays on the ball, he’s playing like an old-fashioned tight end. He flexes out, he’s playing like a wide receiver. So I think that for those guys to get a little bit more focused attention is probably really important, and I think Joe Cox is one of the bright young guys. I’ve been very impressed with his knowledge, and I think he’s going to help us."

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Tight Ends Alabama Athletics Cameron Latu, 2018 Kendall Randolph, 2017/OL Elijah Brown, 2022 Robbie Ouzts, 2021 Cameron Latu Alabama Athletics No. 81, 6'5" 244 pounds, redshirt senior The converted tight end from Salt Lake City set the Alabama record for touchdown catches by a tight end with eight, surpassing Irv Smith Jr.'s previous mark of seven in 2018. He finished tied for seventh in the SEC for touchdown receptions, while registering 26 total catches for 410 yards last season. Latu also returned two kickoffs. 2020: Worked himself into a role on offense while continuing his duties on special teams. Played in 12 games, missing only the Arkansas game. 2019: Played in 11 games as a reserve tight end and also played selection. Notched his first tackle of season on punt coverage. 2018: Redshirted following his freshman season and played in two games. Kendall Randolph Alabama Athletics No. 85/60, 6'4" 298 pounds, graduate student For three seasons, Randolph has split time between the offensive line and tight ends, although the latter is as a blocker as he has yet to have a pass thrown to him. The coaches are giving him every opportunity to win a starting job on the offensive line this season as he's more than paid his dues with 13 career starts. Last season, Randolph made four starts, all at tight end. 2020: Started six games at tight end and was also second on the depth chart at left tackle behind Alex Leatherwood. Played in 13 games, with 313 snaps. 2019: Lined up both as an offensive lineman and tight end, sometimes playing both during the same game and switching jersey numbers. Saw a career-high 40 snaps against Auburn. Played in 13 games. 2018: Did not see any game action. 2017: Redshirted during his first season at Alabama. Robbie Ouzts Alabama Athletics No. 45, 6'4" 258 pounds, sophomore Earned playing time in the first 11 games of the 201 season before suffering a lower-body injury. Ouzts was held out of the Iron Bowl, SEC Championship Game and Cotton Bowl before returning in the CFP National Championship, but didn't play. He caught one pass for eight yards as a freshman, Elijah Brown No. 85, 6'5" 238 pounds, freshman The early enrollee was known for being a playmaker in Ohio. The consensus four-star prospect was listed at No. 230 on the Top247 while ranking as the No. 14 tight end and No. 11 player in Ohio. He was 245th in the Rivals 250, the No. 9 tight end in the nation and 10th-ranked player in Ohio, while the 247Composite rated him at No. 300 overall, No. 14 tight end and No. 11 player in the state. ESPN has him highest as the No. 8 tight end in the country. Chose Alabama over Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Incoming ... Danny Lewis, TE, 6-4, 255, New Iberia, La./Westgate The physical hybrid tight end from Louisiana was rated to be a three-star recruit by all major outlets. Rivals.com had hi, highest as the No. 19 tight end overall, while ESPN tabbed him the No. 25 tight end and No. 39 player from Louisiana, and 247Sports listed him the No. 30 tight end and no. 25 player in his home state by 247Sports. He chose Alabama over Florida, LSU and Cincinnati. Amari Niblack, WR/TE, 6-5, 230, Dayton, Ohio/Wayne One of the top athletes in his class who can slot in at wideout or tight end. He was considered a four-star recruit by all major outlets, including as the No. 7 athlete and No. 22 player from Florida by both 247Sports and on the 247Composite. Niblack was also No. 140 on PrepStar’s Top 150 Dream Team. Rivals.com rated him as a wide receiver, No. 19 at that position and No. 21 from Florida. He was also a standout basketball player. Chose Alabama over Florida State, Georgia Tech and Indiana.

