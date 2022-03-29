Alabama Spring Position Update: Running Backs

The Crimson Tide may be shorthanded in the backfield this spring, but looks to have a strong group when the 2022 season kicks off in the fall.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Even though the majority of running backs on the 2022 Alabama football roster won't be doing a whole lot this spring, it's not a position group that Nick Saban is worried about.

The Crimson Tide do have Trey Sanders returning. Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech, and early enrollee Jamarian Miller are taking handoffs as well.

Juniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are coming off season-ending injuries, and are working out in black, no-contact jerseys. Prospect Emmanuel Henderson won't arrive until the summer.

So the long-term prognosis is very good. Just the group is short-handed for now, which in a way is a good thing as it means Gibbs and Miller are getting extra work while learning the offense.

"I’m pleased with the running back situation," Saban said. "We’ve got some experience there."

Although the coach did mention Miller by name and that he's showing "promise," the hype surrounding Gibbs has been notable.

"We’re excited about the speed and explosiveness," Saban said. "He's a really good receiver. I think he can do a lot of positive things for us."

While quarterback Bryce Young raved about how having a receiving threat out of the backfield could be "huge" for the offense, he's been just as impressed with his approach and work ethic.

"He’s someone who has really taken to the offense really well, someone who has done the little things right in our conditioning," the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner said. "Every week, he was winning an award for being one of the top performers."

As for how Alabama might use Gibbs, as primarily a third-down option or an ever-day option, remains to be seen, and could be heavily influenced by how well the other players do medically/physically.

Either way, the Crimson Tide likes what it sees so far.

"He has really been a very good addition to our team," Saban said. "He’s got great speed. He’s really a good receiver, good third-down back. He’s got great vision. He’s got really good burst out of a cut. I’m really, really impressed with what he’s been able to do. He’s smart. He picked up things. He’s an experienced player. He really does a good job of understanding what we’re trying to do and how we’re doing it, and that’s what experienced players can do. He’s done a really, really good job."

2022 Crimson Tide Running Backs Photo | Gary Cosby via Imagn Content Services, LLC Trey Sanders, 2019 [SIAA No. 6]* Jase McClellan, 2020 [No. 47] Jahmyr Gibbs, 2020 [No. 76] Roydell Williams, 2020 [No. 77] Jamarion Miller, 2022 Trey Sanders Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports No. 6, 6'0" 214 pounds, redshirt junior Played in 13 games last season, with 72 carries for 314 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught six passes for 55 yards. Had a career-high 14 carries against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, when Alabama ran up a season-high 301 rushing yards to set a program bowl record. In 2020, had 30 carries for 134 yards, and one reception, before suffering a season-ending injury during the bye week. His best showing was against Mississippi State, 12 carries for 80 rushing yards, including a 25-yard gain. Missed the entire 2019 season due to an injury. Received a medical redshirt. Jase McClellan Alabama Athletics No. 21, 5'11" 212 pounds, junior Was tied for the team lead with five touchdowns prior to suffering a season-ending injury against Ole Miss. Had 40 carries for 191 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground, 10 catches for 97 yards and three receiving touchdowns, and also score on special teams by returning a blocked punt into the end zone. In 2020, McClellan earned a regular role in a deep backfield, while also playing special teams. Totaled 245 rushing yards yards on 23 attempts, including the longest carry of the season, 80 yards, plus scored two touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs Adam Hagy, USAToday photos No. 13, 5'11" 200 pounds, junior (transfer from Georgia Tech) Georgia Tech (2020-21): Averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns across 19 career games at Georgia Tech. Was named to the 2021 All-ACC Team at three different positions: all-purpose back (first team), return specialist (second team), and running back (third team). Accumulated 1,805 total yards during his sophomore season, the second most in Georgia Tech single-season history. Rushed for 746 yards on 143 carries and four touchdowns while adding 470 yards and two scores on 36 receptions. Also contributed 23 kickoff returns for 589 yards and one score in 2021 Rushed 89 times for 460 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman in 2020. Added 24 receptions for 303 yards and three scores. High school and personal info: One of the top running backs in his recruiting cycle … rated as a four-star prospect by all major outlets. The No. 44 recruit overall and the fourth-ranked back in the country according to 247Sports. The 247Composite ranked him as the No. 76 overall prospect, the eighth-ranked running back and No. 10 player in the state of Georgia. Listed at No. 178 on the ESPN300 and the No. 19 running back nationally according to ESPN.com. Roydell Williams Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports No. 23, 5'10" 212 pounds, junior Stepped up into a larger role following the injury to Jase McClellan, only to suffer a season-ending injury against New Mexico State. Finished with 48 carries for 284 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, along with five receptions for 57 yards and another touchdown. Against Southern Miss had a career-best 110 rushing yards on 11 carries. Earned playing time as a freshman in 2020, both in the backfield and on special teams. Had 19 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown during eight games. Scored his first touchdown against Kentucky. Jamarion Miller No. 26, 5'10" 201 pounds, freshman The early enrollee was a highly regarded prospect out of Texas, and rated a four-star prospect by all major outlets. Miller was the No. 86 player overall and No. 6 running back recruit nationally by 247Sports. He was tabbed the No. 122 recruit on the ESPN300 and the No. 9 running back overall. Set the Tyler Legacy school record for career rushing yards with nearly 5,000 over four seasons. Chose Alabama over in-state Texas. Incoming ... SIAA No. 23: Emmanuel Henderson*, 6-1, 185, Hartford, Ala./Geneva County One of the top athletes and running backs in the nation. The 247Composite five-star player was ranked 30th nationally, the No. 1 running back overall and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama. He was No. 18 on the ESPN300 and is the outlet’s top-ranked running back, also rated as the No. 12 player in the Southeast Region and No. 2 player in the state by ESPN.com. A three-sport star who also averaged double figures on the basketball court and has been timed at 11.4 in the 100-meter dash. He chose Alabama over Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.

