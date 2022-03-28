Skip to main content

Alabama Position Update: Defensive Line

Crimson Tide has strength in numbers, strength in experience, and strength in, well, strength, up front defensively this spring.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When one normally hears the term four-by-four, it's usually a reference to four-wheel drive. The first digit is the number of wheels and the second is the number that are capable of providing torque, so a four-wheel-drive pickup truck is a four-by-four (or 4 x 4).

For the 2022 Alabama defensive line, the players who are built the most like trucks, the description can also be used regarding the Crimson Tide's veteran experience. 

Four seniors. 

Four juniors. 

A lot of tonnage. 

With the Crimson Tide only losing one defensive lineman to the NFL, Phidarian Mathis, Alabama is heading into the spring with 14 active defensive linemen and another due to arrive over the summer. 

Since it could easily lose half of them over the next year, keeping the position group a high priority in recruiting made sense. It's one of those spots where coaches feel they can never have enough players, especially in a conference like the SEC.

So having four-plus deep is anything but problem for the Crimson Tide coaches, who like to go two- to three-deep deep in the rotation during the regular season.

It's even better when most of those players already have a lot of experience, like this group. 

“It makes it much easier because chemistry goes into football with a bunch of guys lining up together," senior nose tackle DJ Dale said. "Communication is a big thing. We all know how we play and we all know our form of communication and so it makes it easier to talk. 

"Some guys you may not have to say as much to, some guys you do have to say much to. It’s a lot smoother process being on the field.”

Dale added that when the players looked back on the 2021 defense, which had too many busted plays, missed tackles and communication mistakes were the two biggest issues.  

With a more veteran group all-around, the Crimson Tide should be better in both areas this season. 

Up front it wouldn't be surprising to see three seniors get the starting nod when Alabama opens the regular season against Utah State on Sept. 3: Dale, Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe. Tim Smith, one of the juniors, hopes to improve enough to make it difficult for coaches to take him off the field. 

Meanwhile, there are numerous of players who were considered standout prospects when they signed, looking to crack the rotation. They include Damon Payne and Monkell Goodwine, both marquee names in the recruiting Class of 2021. 

Alabama also added three defensive linemen in its latest recruiting group, with two already practicing as early enrollees. 

They figure to have plenty of mentors, include Dale.

"He's emerged as a leader in the offseason program," Nick Saban said. 

2022 Crimson Tide Defensive Linemen

Defensive line at practice

Damon Payne, 2021, No. 11*

Tim Smith, 2020, No. 56

Justin Eboigbe, 2019, No. 62

Jaheim Oatis, 2022, No. 67

Stephon Wynn Jr., 2018 No. 74

Byron Young, 2019, No. 77

Khurtiss Perry, 2022, No. 82

Monkell Goodwine, 2021, No. 89

Braylen Ingraham, 2019

Jah-Marien Latham, 2020

DJ Dale, 2019

Jamil Burroughs, 2020

Tim Keenan, 2021

Anquin Barnes, 2021 

Damon Payne

Damon Payne, Alabama practice, Sept. 7, 2021

No. 44, 6'4", 303 pounds, redshirt freshman

Did not play in a game last season.

Was considered one of the top defensive tackles in the class of 2021.

Tim Smith

New Mexico State Aggies offensive lineman Gabriel Preciado (78) blocks Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

No. 50, 6'4" 304 pounds, junior

Smith played in all 15 games last season with two starts. Recorded 24 tackles, including four for loss, and half a sack, to go with a pass breakup. 

In 2020, recorded 14 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss and one sack. Also had a quarterback hurry, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Justin Eboigne

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama practice, Nov. 4, 2020

No. 92, 6'5" 292 pounds

Recorded 19 tackles, including half a sack, to go with two pass breakups and a pair of quarterback hurries last season. Also made two fumble recoveries. 

In 2020, totaled 19 tackles, including half a tackle for loss. Recorded three quarterback pressures and picked off a pass with a return of four yards.

His first season, Eboigne played in 10 total games with two starts.

Jaheim Oatis

Jaheim Oatis

No. 91, 6-4, 360, Columbia, Miss./Columbia

Earned a five-star ranking as the No. 2 recruit in Mississippi and 10th-ranked defensive tackle nationally by PrepStar. Ratted a four-star recruit by all other major outlets, including as No. 24 on the ESPN300 and the fourth-ranked defensive tackle in the country. He was the No. 83 recruit on the Rivals250 along with being tabbed the No. 6 defensive tackle and No. 3 player from Mississippi by Rivals.com. 

Stephon Wynn Jr.,

Stephon Wynn Jr.

No. 90, 6'4" 307 pounds, redshirt senior 

Played in seven games last season, and was credited with five tackles and one quarterback hurry. 

In 2020, he played in two games and made one tackle. 

Wynn played in nine games, and made seven tackles, in 2019. 

As a freshman in 2018, missed most of fall camp and the first two games of the season due to an injury. He played in three games and redshirted. 

Byron Young

Byron Young at Florida

No. 47, 6'3" 292 pounds, senior 

Played in all 15 games last season, with seven starts. He totaled 39 tackles, including nine for loss and two sacks. Also was credited with a pair of quarterback hurries.

In 2020, he notched 29 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss and one sack, plus had a fumble recovery. Against Arkansas had seven stops, including one for a loss and a half-sack, and recovered a fumble. 

He first entered the rotation in 2019, playing in all 13 games and making five starts. He had 23 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, one sac, a quarterback pressure and one pass breakup. 

Khurtiss Perry

Khurtiss Perry

No. 97, 6-2, 260, Pike Road, Ala./Pike Road

The early enrollee is an-state defensive lineman who is rated as a four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites. The No. 3 player from Alabama by 247Sports, which also listed him as the No. 55 prospect nationally and the No. 8 defensive lineman. Perry was also tabbed the No. 3 player in the state by ESPN.com, which had him as the eighth-ranked defensive tackle, and the No. 56 prospect on the ESPN300. Chose Alabama over Auburn along with Clemson and Texas.

Monkell Goodwine

Monkell Goodwine

No. 95, 6'4" 288 pounds, redshirt freshman 

Worked in two games in a rotational role, against Southern Miss and New Mexico State. Redshirted at the end of the 2021 season.

Received a five-star ranking from PrepStar. Was a unanimous four-star prospect by all other major recruiting outlets.

Braylen Ingraham

Braylen Ingraham

No. 52, 6'4" 295 pounds, redshirt junior

Did not play in a game last season. 

In 2020, played in two games, against Mississippi State and Kentucky.

Played in two games in 2019, and redshirted at the end of the season.  

Jah-Marien Latham

Jah-Marien Latham

No. 93, 6'3" 278 pounds, redshirt sophomore 

Played in four games last season, including the National Championship Game. 

Played against Mississippi State in 2020.

DJ Dale

DJ Dale in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 31, 2021.

No. 94, 6'3" 300 pounds, senior 

A regular cog in the defensive front seven, he had 18 tackles, including four for loss and two sacks last season. Dale was also credited with a pressure. 

In 2020, he had 22 tackles, including one for loss, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Won the starting job at nose tackle during fall camp as a true freshman. Started 10 games, missing the final three games of the year with a lower body injury. Made 17 tackles, including three for loss and one sack, to go with a quarterback pressure and fumble recovery. 

Jamil Burroughs

Jamil Burroughs

No. 98, 6'3" 309 pounds, junior 

Played in three games last season, and was credited with two tackles including a sack. 

Burroughs played in six games in 2020, and had five tackles. 

Tim Keenan III

Tim Keenan III

No. 96, 6'2" 343 pounds, redshirt freshman 

Did not play in any games last season. 

Anquin Barnes Jr.

Anquin Barnes, Alabama practice, August 31, 2021

No. 59, 6'5" 305 pounds, redshirt freshman 

Did not see any game action in 2021. 

Incoming ...

Isaiah Hastings

Isaiah Hastings, 6-4, 290, Toronto, Canada/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)

A Canadian product that joins the Crimson Tide after playing last season for head coach Jesse Chinchar at Clearwater Academy International in Florida … a four-star prospect who ranks 183rd nationally in the Top247 while ranking as the No. 22 defensive lineman and No. 21 player in Florida by 247Sports … ranked No. 310 on the 247Composite, the No. 39 defensive lineman and the No. 37 player in Florida … chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon.

This is the second in a position-by-position series on the Crimson Tide this spring.

Quarterbacks 

