Alabama Signs Versatile 2022 Athlete Amari Niblack

Alabama has made great use out of tight ends in its 2021 offense, and the Crimson Tide may have found its next key piece in the position group with 2022 prospect Amari Niblack.

Some outlets have him listed as an athlete as he has played more of a hybrid receiver/tight end role at Lakewood in Clearwater, Florida, but SI All-American has Niblack as the No. 9 overall tight end in the 2022 class.

Niblack became an official member of the Crimson Tide when he signed his national letter of intent with Alabama on the Early Signing Day Wednesday.

He received an offer from Nick Saban and Alabama back in June and committed to the Crimson Tide by the end of the week. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end chose Alabama over programs like Indiana, Maryland, Georgia, Florida and Florida State.

SI All-American scouting director John Garcia Jr. described what Alabama is getting in Niblack.

"While working attacked to the line of scrimmage, he is a willing blocker with great urgency at the point of attack, with length and leg drive to boot, including true comfort getting to the second or third level," Garcia said. "While lined up split out, as he often is, he is a true dual threat with the ability to stretch the field like a big wide receiver due to his stride, range and catch radius.

"As his frame fills out even more, Niblack has a chance to develop into a true mismatch nightmare in the SEC as the technique and receiving polish improves."

He is expected to enroll early with the Crimson Tide and join the team in January.

