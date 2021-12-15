Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Alabama Signs Versatile 2022 Athlete Amari Niblack
Publish date:

Alabama Signs Versatile 2022 Athlete Amari Niblack

Player who wants to be the next Julio Jones will pay college football at the same college.
Author:

Amari Niblack Twitter

Player who wants to be the next Julio Jones will pay college football at the same college.

Alabama has made great use out of tight ends in its 2021 offense, and the Crimson Tide may have found its next key piece in the position group with 2022 prospect Amari Niblack. 

Some outlets have him listed as an athlete as he has played more of a hybrid receiver/tight end role at Lakewood in Clearwater, Florida, but SI All-American has Niblack as the No. 9 overall tight end in the 2022 class. 

Niblack became an official member of the Crimson Tide when he signed his national letter of intent with Alabama on the Early Signing Day Wednesday. 

He received an offer from Nick Saban and Alabama back in June and committed to the Crimson Tide by the end of the week. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end chose Alabama over programs like Indiana, Maryland, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. 

Read More

SI All-American scouting director John Garcia Jr. described what Alabama is getting in Niblack. 

"While working attacked to the line of scrimmage, he is a willing blocker with great urgency at the point of attack, with length and leg drive to boot, including true comfort getting to the second or third level," Garcia said. "While lined up split out, as he often is, he is a true dual threat with the ability to stretch the field like a big wide receiver due to his stride, range and catch radius.

"As his frame fills out even more, Niblack has a chance to develop into a true mismatch nightmare in the SEC as the technique and receiving polish improves."

He is expected to enroll early with the Crimson Tide and join the team in January. 

This story will be updated. 

2022 ATH Amari Niblack
Recruiting

Alabama Signs Versatile 2022 Athlete Amari Niblack

6 minutes ago
jeremiah
Recruiting

Top Player in Alabama, Edge Jeremiah Alexander Signs with Crimson Tide

7 minutes ago
Eddie Conyers
All Things Bama

Alabama Sports Hall of Fame to Honor Eddie Conyers with Frank “Pig” House Award

11 minutes ago
Jamarion Miller
Recruiting

Electrifying 2022 Prospect Jamarion Miller Latest Running Back to Sign With Alabama Football

59 minutes ago
Antonio Kite
Recruiting

Antonio Kite Signs National Letter of Intent

1 hour ago
2022 TE Elijah Brown
Recruiting

Alabama Adds Talented 2022 Tight End Elijah Brown

1 hour ago
Shawn Murphy
Recruiting

Butkus Award Winner Shawn Murphy Signs National Letter of Intent to Alabama

1 hour ago
henderson
Recruiting

Emmanuel Henderson Signs National Letter of Intent

1 hour ago