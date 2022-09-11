Skip to main content

Alabama Stays No. 1 Coaches Poll, Drop in AP Poll

The Crimson Tide victory raises questions compared to Georgia's dominating start
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide remain in the top overall position, receiving 39 first place-votes. The Tide remain undefeated after a Bryce Young 2-minute drill and a Will Reichard field goal helped edge Texas 20-19 in Austin.

Alabama holds of the Georgia Bulldogs, who remain second in the polls after threating to upend a less-than-impressive Crimson Tide performance, with a 33-0 shutout victory against Samford. The Bulldogs also received 25 first-place votes.

Ohio State, who's third in the polls, received the other first-place vote.

In the AP Top 25 Poll, however, Alabama falls to second with Georgia taking the top spot. The ranking is an indication that AP noticed the Tide's struggles against the Longhorns, while the Bulldogs have two strong showings to start the season, dismantling Oregon in the season opener.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

  1. Alabama, 2-0 (39)
  2. Georgia, 2-0 (25)
  3. Ohio State, 2-0 (1)
  4. Clemson, 2-0
  5. Michigan, 2-0
  6. Oklahoma, 2-0
  7. Oklahoma State, 2-0
  8. USC, 2-0
  9. Michigan State, 2-0
  10. Kentucky, 2-0
  11. Arkansas, 2-0
  12. NC State, 2-0
  13. Miami, 2-0
  14. BYU, 2-0
  15. Utah, 1-1
  16. Tennessee, 2-0
  17. Ole Miss, 2-0
  18. Wake Forest, 2-0
  19. Baylor, 1-1
  20. Texas, 1-1
  21. Florida, 1-1
  22. Texas A&M, 1-1
  23. Penn State, 2-0
  24. Oregon, 1-1
  25. Pittsburgh, 1-1

AP Top 25 College Football Poll

  1. Georgia, 2-0 (53)
  2. Alabama, 2-0 (9)
  3. Ohio State, 2-0 (1)
  4. Michigan, 2-0
  5. Clemson, 2-0
  6. Oklahoma, 2-0
  7. USC, 2-0
  8. Oklahoma State, 2-0
  9. Kentucky, 2-0
  10. Arkansas, 2-0
  11. Michigan State, 2-0
  12. BYU, 2-0
  13. Miami, 2-0
  14. Utah, 1-1
  15. Tennessee, 2-0
  16. NC State, 2-0
  17. Baylor, 1-1
  18. Florida, 1-1
  19. Wake Forest, 2-0
  20. Ole Miss, 2-0
  21. Texas, 1-1
  22. Penn State, 2-0
  23. Pittsburgh, 1-1
  24. Texas A&M, 1-1
  25. Oregon, 1-1

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) tries to escape a sack against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly: Alabama 20, Texas 19

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Alabama Football
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Where The Skies Are So Blue

By Anthony Sisco
Nick Saban, Bobby Bowden and Joe Paterno at Bryant-Denny Stadium
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 11, 2022

By Katie Windham
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

What Steve Sarkisian and Texas Said After the 20-19 Loss to Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban talks about the importance of special teams
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said After the 20-19 Alabama Victory at Texas

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) runs for yards against against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19

By Edwin Stanton
Brian Branch
All Things Bama

Far From Perfect, Alabama Defense Does Enough to Hold Off Texas

By Edwin Stanton