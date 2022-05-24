Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Kobe Prentice

After welcoming in a dozen early enrollees in January, the rest of Alabama’s 2022 class is set to arrive on campus at the end of the month. The Crimson Tide will be joined by 11 freshmen summer arrivals as well as junior college transfer Miles Kitselman, who committed to Alabama earlier this month.

Over two weeks, BamaCentral will break down the arrivals one by one. Next up is in-state wide receiver Kobe Prentice.

The player

The in-state product out of Calera was a one-time Maryland commit to play for former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. However, after receiving an offer from the Crimson Tide, he quickly switched his commitment to take his talents to Tuscaloosa.

With a 4.38 40-yard dash at an Alabama camp last June, Prentice showcased his blazing speed. At 5-10, 171 pounds, Prentice is a little undersized, but still put up 1,229 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in his senior season at Calera.

How he fits into Alabama

Speed never sleeps, and Prentice certainly doesn’t lack speed. His frame is similar to former Crimson Tide speedster Jaylen Waddle.

Prentice can serve as a vertical threat to break away from defenders for Bryce Young and whichever quarterback wins the job after Young departs for the NFL. His speed is also valuable in the slot over the middle like Waddle was often utilized throughout his career at Alabama.

What to expect next year

Between the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, Alabama lost a lot of its top receiving threats from a season ago. However, the Crimson Tide did bring in two top receivers from the portal in Georgia’s Jermaine Burton and Louisville’s Tyler Harrell. Alabama also has guys like JoJo Earle, Ja’Corey Brooks, Traeshon Holden and Christian Leary returning at the receiver position.

Prentice also joins a talented group of wide receivers in the 2022 class with early enrollees Aaron Anderson and Kendrick Law plus fellow summer enrollees Isaiah Bond and Shazz Preston.

Because of all the departures, young guys will get the chance to compete for playing time. And we’ve seen several freshmen under Nick Saban get significant playing time at wide receiver in the past, but it could be an uphill battle for Prentice to crack the starting rotation in the fall.

Key quote

“I know that a lot of receivers that go to Alabama typically go to the league," Prentice told BamaCentral last July "It has turned into WR U. Basically if you play at Alabama, you have a shot at going to the league and that's my dream.”

