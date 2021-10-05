Alabama Sweeps Maxwell National Players of the Week Honors

Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. named the Bednarik Player of the Week with running Back Brian Robinson Jr. the Maxwell Award Player of the Week.

University of Alabama players swept the national player of the week honors from the Maxwell Football Club.

Will Anderson Jr. was named the Bednarik Player of the Week while Robinson Jr. was selected as the Maxwell Award Player of the Week.

At the end of the season, the Maxwell Award goes to the most outstanding college football player, while the Bednarik is for the defensive player of the year.

Both were also named SEC players of the week as well.

Per the Maxwell Club in making the announcement:

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

"He paid his dues. He waited for his turn. And in the biggest game of Week 5, Robinson, the redshirt senior from Tuscaloosa, was the offensive star. In a game with Ole Miss billed as the battle of the quarterbacks—or coaches—Alabama went old school with a ground-and-pound attack that controlled the clock and wore out the Rebels. Robinson was relentless between the tackles, carrying 36 times for career-highs in rushing yards (171) and touchdowns (4) as the Tide rolled, 42-21."

Put together a career night against the Rebels

Recorded 36 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns – all career-high totals for the redshirt senior

Averaged 4.8 yards per carry and converted eight first downs to go with his four rushing scores

LB Will Anderson, Alabama

"After watching No. 31 blow up his offensive line Saturday afternoon, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin suggested Anderson should be the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Fortunately for Alabama, the sophomore won’t even be eligible until 2023. The Tide put the Rebels away early, only allowing points after the game was out of reach. The speedy Anderson, who leads the nation in tackles for loss, added 2.5 more to go along with a sack, nine tackles and two hurries to help stifle Kiffin’s prolific attack."