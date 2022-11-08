Skip to main content

Alabama Turning to Roydell Williams in Short-Yardage Situations

The junior running back had two touchdowns and two crucial fourth-down conversions in the loss against LSU.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Overall, Alabama struggled to finish against LSU, eventually losing the game one the last play of overtime. 

But when the Crimson Tide needed a first down in tight situations, running back Roydell Williams delivered. 

With Jahmyr Gibbs transferring in from Georgia Tech in the offseason and taking over the starting running back role and Jase McClellan locking up the No. 2 spot at the position, Williams hasn't had as many carries in clutch times this season. But against LSU, he executed his job when called upon.

"I feel like my role is is pretty big," Williams said during Tuesday's press conference. "You saw on Saturday, I came in and punched it in on those short-and-goals and fourth downs."

Coming into the LSU game, Williams only had one touchdown on the year, and it came in week three against Louisiana-Monroe. He was only averaging 4.4 carries per game. The junior running back had seven carries Saturday and only finished with 11 yards, but made the most of the carries with two touchdowns and two fourth-down conversions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His first touchdown was the first touchdown of the game for Alabama in the fourth quarter, and he also reached the end zone on third-and-goal for the Crimson Tide's lone overtime possession to give Alabama the lead. Williams said he knows the coaches trust him in those situations by giving him the ball in crucial moments in the game.

Each of Alabama's running backs bring a different skillset, but at 5-foot-10, 212 pounds, Williams serves as the Crimson Tide's power back in short yardage scenarios. Alabama starting offensive lineman Javion Cohen said Williams' ability to convert in those situations against the Tigers was huge despite the loss.

"Roydell’s a strong, powerful back," Cohen said. "I mean, people see that and forget that he can be very agile and cut as well. But it was huge. Putting his head down like the bowling ball he is. We’re grateful to have him as a running back on our team, and it’s very useful."

On the season, Williams has 38 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns. 

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

110722_MBB_OatsNa_Longwood_CL0521
Recruiting

Nate Oats Shares his Expectations for Early Signing Day

By Mason Smith
110722_MBB_Fans_Longwood_CL0523
All Things Bama

Are Concession Prices at UA Getting Out of Hand? Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban at LSU
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: The Good, Bad and Ugly of Alabama's Busy Weekend

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round

By Anthony Sisco
110722_MBB_MillerBr_Longwood_CL0564
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Freshmen are as Good as Advertised

By Joey Blackwell
110722_WBB_Team_AlabamaAM_CL4400
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Nate Oats and Brandon Miller
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 20 Alabama 75, Longwood 54

By Katie Windham
Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) heads to the locker room after defeating the Chicago Bears 35-32 at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Leads the Crimson Tide Products

By Hunter De Siver and Kristi F. Patrick