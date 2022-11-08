Alabama Turning to Roydell Williams in Short-Yardage Situations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Overall, Alabama struggled to finish against LSU, eventually losing the game one the last play of overtime.

But when the Crimson Tide needed a first down in tight situations, running back Roydell Williams delivered.

With Jahmyr Gibbs transferring in from Georgia Tech in the offseason and taking over the starting running back role and Jase McClellan locking up the No. 2 spot at the position, Williams hasn't had as many carries in clutch times this season. But against LSU, he executed his job when called upon.

"I feel like my role is is pretty big," Williams said during Tuesday's press conference. "You saw on Saturday, I came in and punched it in on those short-and-goals and fourth downs."

Coming into the LSU game, Williams only had one touchdown on the year, and it came in week three against Louisiana-Monroe. He was only averaging 4.4 carries per game. The junior running back had seven carries Saturday and only finished with 11 yards, but made the most of the carries with two touchdowns and two fourth-down conversions.

His first touchdown was the first touchdown of the game for Alabama in the fourth quarter, and he also reached the end zone on third-and-goal for the Crimson Tide's lone overtime possession to give Alabama the lead. Williams said he knows the coaches trust him in those situations by giving him the ball in crucial moments in the game.

Each of Alabama's running backs bring a different skillset, but at 5-foot-10, 212 pounds, Williams serves as the Crimson Tide's power back in short yardage scenarios. Alabama starting offensive lineman Javion Cohen said Williams' ability to convert in those situations against the Tigers was huge despite the loss.

"Roydell’s a strong, powerful back," Cohen said. "I mean, people see that and forget that he can be very agile and cut as well. But it was huge. Putting his head down like the bowling ball he is. We’re grateful to have him as a running back on our team, and it’s very useful."

On the season, Williams has 38 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns.

