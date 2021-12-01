Alabama Volleyball’s Lindsey Devine Resigns as Head Coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Lindsey Devine has resigned as head coach of the Alabama volleyball program.

A national search will begin immediately for a replacement.

Devine had led the Crimson Tide for three seasons, with the teams finishing, in order, 12-17, 7-15 and 10-20, for a combined 29-52 record.

Volleyball was one of the few Alabama programs not to make its NCAA tournament last year.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the head volleyball coach at The University of Alabama for the past three years,” Devine said in a statement. “I would like to thank the staff and the players for their support, belief and investment into laying the foundation for future success. I wish the program all the best going forward.”

Devine arrived in Tuscaloosa on Dec. 18, 2018 following a 16-year stint at East Tennessee State. Her career record is 321-270.

“We thank Coach Devine for her service to The University of Alabama and our volleyball program,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in a release. “We have accepted her letter of resignation and wish Lindsey nothing but the best in the future.”

Devine has coached 29 all-conference honorees, including three Player of the Year, three Libero of the Year and two Freshman of the Year award-winners. She guided three of her teams to NCAA tournament appearances (2012, 17, 18) and won multiple Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles while at ETSU.

Academically, Devine’s squads earned AVCA Team Academic Awards in each of the past 11 seasons and in 2020, volleyball was one of five teams at UA to earn the NCAA Division I Public Recognition Award.