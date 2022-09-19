Skip to main content

Alabama at Arkansas Kickoff Time, TV Announced

The Crimson Tide will be taking on the Razorbacks at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The kickoff time and TV network for Alabama's road trip to Arkansas on Oct. 1 was announced on Monday morning.

The Crimson Tide will be taking on the Razorbacks at 2:30 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on CBS as the network's SEC Game of the Week.

Alabama hasn't lost to Arkansas since 2006, when the Crimson Tide was narrowly edged out by the Razorbacks 24-23. Since then, Alabama has won 14-straight games. Most recently, the Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 42-35 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium last season.

All-time, Alabama holds a 22-8 overall record over Arkansas.

Across the rest of the SEC, three games are slated to start at 11 a.m. CT, with Kentucky at Ole Miss, South Carolina State at South Carolina and Eastern Washington at Florida all starting in the morning. Alabama at Arkansas marks the lone 2:30 p.m. CT game, while Texas A&M at Mississippi State is the lone game at 3 p.m. CT.

For the night games, LSU will face Auburn at 6 p.m. CT, while Georgia at Missouri will start at 6:30 p.m. CT,

Here is the full SEC schedule of games for Oct. 1:

SEC Slate: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022:

Kentucky at Ole Miss: 11 am CT on ESPN
South Carolina State at South Carolina: 11 am CT on SEC Network
Eastern Washington at Florida: 11 am CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+
Alabama at Arkansas: 2:30 pm CT on CBS
Texas A&M at Mississippi State: 3 pm CT on SEC Network
LSU at Auburn: 6 pm CT on ESPN
Georgia at Missouri: 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

