Jordan Lewis Earns SEC Player of the Week Honors

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama women's basketball team had a stellar week, earning two league wins at home against Florida and then on the road at No. 9 Mississippi State. Leading the way for those two victories was redshirt junior guard Jordan Lewis. 

Lewis was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts on the hardwood. She averaged 16.5 points, six boards, and 4.5 assists in those two must-win games. 

It all started on Thursday against the Gators when Lewis shot 6-of-8 from the field, dropping 16 points. She recored a season-high in rebounds with eight and noted six assists in the Crimson Tide's 69-62 victory. 

On Sunday, against the Bulldogs, the Windermere, Fla. product poured in 17 points including a perfect performance from three-point range, knocking down all three of her attempts. She also added four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the team's thrilling 66-64 win. 

It was Crimson Tide's first win against the Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss. since 2011 and its first against an top-10 ranked team since 2014. 

Lewis has lead the team in scoring (13.3 points) and assists (3.7) all season. 

She currently sits at No. 21 on the Crimson Tide's all-time scoring list with 1,121 points and No. 7 in career assists. 

Lewis will lead the Crimson Tide back in action on Thursday night in College Station when it takes on the No. 12 ranked Texas A&M Aggies (6 p.m, CT, SEC Network).

