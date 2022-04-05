Alabama WR Agiye Hall No Longer Listed on Official Online Roster

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Agiye Hall's future at Alabama is currently in question. As of Tuesday morning, the sophomore receiver is no longer listed on the Crimson Tide’s roster. No reason has been given yet, but it is believed this was not an oversight by Alabama. Nick Saban is scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday evening.

Following the news of his removal from the roster, Hall quote tweeted a story claiming that he was no longer with the Alabama football team, stating "news to me." As of publication, the sophomore receiver has yet to place his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Hall recorded four receptions for 72 yards over seven games last season. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver came to the Crimson Tide as the No. 45 overall player and No. 5 player at his position in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Hall recorded two receptions for 52 yards while also dropping a pair of passes during last season's national championship loss to Georgia. Following the game, he took to Twitter, apologizing to Alabama fans while declaring that he would be back.

“Agiye has started to develop confidence,” Saban said following the game. “He’s got a lot of ability, and he’s starting to develop confidence in knowing what to do, knowing how to do it, knowing why it’s important to do it a certain way. I think the players on the offensive side of the ball started developing confidence in him as well. He had some opportunities tonight and he made some big plays.”

While Saban's comments were encouraging at the time, the head coach stated in January that the team's young receivers did not capitalize on their playing time in the loss to Georgia following an injury to starter Jameson Williams.

“We had three guys. They all had a significant role in the national championship game and not one of them — not one — could take advantage of the opportunity they had," Saban said during a Jan. 27 speech to the Alabama Football Coaches Association. “Because they never ground through it. They never made themselves the best player they could be. And when they got the opportunity, they couldn’t do it. It’s a lesson for everybody. What comes first? Playing time? Or making sure that you’re ready to play and create value for yourself when you get the opportunity.”

It is unclear if Hall was one of the receivers Saban was referring to in his statement. However, the enigmatic receiver commented under an Instagram post referencing Saban's remarks with the response "silly rabbit."

Hall provided several other cryptic messages during his freshman season at Alabama. After failing to receive a target during the Crimson Tide's 49-9 victory over Mississippi State, he voiced his frustration, posting “Yeah nah, calling it quits” in a tweet that has since been deleted. He also retweeted several fan comments criticizing the coaching staff for not utilizing him more.

Hall was listed on Alabam's roster at the beginning of the spring but has not been included in any of the photos or videos released by the team of practice. The Crimson Tide will return to practice Wednesday and will hold a total of six more spring workouts culminating with the annual A-Day game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 16.