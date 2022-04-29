Alabama WR Jameson Williams Selected in First Round of NFL Draft

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night by the Detroit Lions, who traded up to the No. 12 overall pick to snag the receiver off the board.

Williams is the second Alabama player to be selected in this year's draft behind offensive tackle Evan Neal, who was selected earlier by the Giants as the seventh overall pick.

Prior to transferring to Alabama in the 2021 offseason, Williams played two years at Ohio State. With the Buckeyes, Williams played in 22 games — including six starts — and totaled 15 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite playing only one season with the Crimson Tide, Williams made the best of it. As a starter in all 15 of Alabama's games in the 2021 season, Williams finished second on the team in receptions with 79 on the season. However, he led the Crimson Tide wideouts by a significant margin with his 1,572 receiving yards. Averaging 19.9 yards per receptions, Williams also brought in 15 touchdowns on the season.

After watching two of his former Ohio State teammates come off the board before him, Williams finally heard his name called as the Lions traded up to take him at No. 12 overall.

After taking Michigan edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson No. 2 overall, the Lions gave the 32nd, 34th and 66th picks to the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 12 pick and the No. 46 pick. While that’s an investment, Williams has the ability to make it worthwhile as he’ll team up with second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who recorded 90 receptions for 912 and five touchdowns last season.

Williams figures to miss the beginning of the season after suffering an ACL injury in the national championship game in January. However, he has the potential to develop into the Lions’ No. 1 receiver once he gets onto the field.

Here's a full evaluation of Williams, courtesy of NFL Draft Bible:

Jameson Williams - Alabama Crimson Tide

One-Liner:

Like former Bama receiver Jaylen Waddle, Jameson Williams has the explosiveness to match him, with a bigger frame.

Pros:

Williams displays track-level speed and explosiveness at all times. Hard cuts at the top of routes are able to create separation. Has a unique ability to drop his hips and stop his momentum instantly. Shows the advanced route-running ability to change speeds throughout his stem. A threat to overtop and can win downfield. Will do a good job finding and adjusting to the ball. After the catch, Williams has the ability to make people miss and make plays in space. Extremely gifted athlete with quick feet and can run any route in a system. Dangerous special teamer, can take any kick or punt to the house and consistently is able to put his team in good field position.

Cons:

Balance and physicality throughout the route could improve, gets knocked off his stem at times. Still has room to grow as a route runner, adding head fakes and jab steps. Getting cornerbacks’ hips turned and attacking blindspots will add to his game. A few concentration drops need to be cleaned up. Also, he needs to cut down on the body catches.

Summary:

Williams is a special athlete that has exploded in a new offense this season. At Ohio State, he was buried in the depth chart behind other talented receivers. However, his elite speed and ability to make big plays may put him above his former teammates. If he comes out, look for Williams to be a fringe first-rounder and could make an immediate impact in the NFL.