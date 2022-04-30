Alabama WR John Metchie III Selected in Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Metchie was selected as the 44th overall pick in the second round by the Houston Texans.

It looks like Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III will be staying stateside for a while longer. Metchie, who hails from Canada, was selected as the 44th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday by the Houston Texans.

Metchie is the third Alabama player to be selected in this year's draft.

Metchie played for Alabama for three seasons dating back to his freshman year of 2019. As a freshman, Metchie saw action in all 13 of the Crimson Tide's games, totaling four catches for 23 yards.

His sophomore year was when Metchie began to show off his true potential. A starter in 2020, Metchie began the year as the Crimson Tide's No. 3 wideout before taking over a larger role after fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was injured. By the end of the season, he totaled 916 yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches — an impressive 16.7 yards per catch.

For his junior season, Metchie stepped into the No. 1 receiver role and shared the spotlight with Jameson Williams. In total, Metchie made 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. His season was ended early due to a serious knee injury suffered in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. However, he is expected to return to action in time for by June in time for NFL training camps.

BamaCentral Analysis:

Metchie should walk into a similar situation to the one he had at Alabama as forms a receiving tandem with Brandin Cooks in Houston. Like Jameson Williams, Cooks has the deep-ball threat to open up the field. That should allow Metchie to feast on the underneath routes, something that allowed him to reel in a team-high 96 receptions at Alabama last season.

It will be interesting to see how Metchie returns from the ACL injury he suffered during the SEC Championship Game in December. However, if he is able to return in time for training camp, he should be able to build early chemistry with quarterback Davis Mills.

Here's a full evaluation of Metchie, courtesy of NFL Draft Bible:

John Metchie III - Alabama Crimson Tide

One-Liners:

Undersized three-level threat who has great concentration to catch everything.

Pros:

Great route-runner who has the tremendous foot speed and ankle flexion allowing him to change directions at high speeds. Metchie sells his routes, keeping his head and pads square. He can separate on all three levels from the outside or on the slot, getting in and out of breaks very suddenly. From off he is nearly impossible to guard as he runs on the toes of corners and explodes out of his breaks. Tracks the ball very well and is not phased by traffic, coming down with it through contact. Plucks it naturally out of the air and turns upfield right after securing the catch. Has plenty of speed to run past cornerbacks and be a consistent vertical threat. Metchie is shifty and physical after the catch, making defenders miss and lowering the shoulder to finish runs. He beats press with his feet and lateral agility. Competes and has success as a blocker on the perimeter.

Cons:

Slightly undersized and likely a little below 6000. Metchie is not a physically imposing wideout and has not faced press and bracket coverage often. Does not attack the ball at the high point downfield, letting it get to him.

Summary:

Undersized three-level separator, Metchie is a great route runner who gets open consistently from anywhere he lines up. With great ball tracking ability and concentration, he comes down with the ball through traffic and plucks it naturally over the middle. He does not have the prototypical size and is not a physically dominant wideout. Metchie projects as a starting receiver at Z or in the slot who will stress defenses at all three levels and catch almost everything. His ability to separate could make him a premier wide receiver at the next level.