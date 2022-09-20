Alabama's 2023 SEC Schedule Release

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The full schedule for the Alabama Crimson Tide Football for the 2023 season is here. Check out who and when the Tide will do battle next season.

Week 1 - Middle Tennessee @ Alabama

Week 2 - Texas @ Alabama. The Longhorns will head to Tuscaloosa for a second installment after the Crimson Tide won with a game-winning field goal in 2022.

Week 3 - Alabama @ South Florida, September 16. It's only the second time the teams will play each other.

Week 4 - Ole Miss @ Alabama. Lane Kiffin, who used to be on the staff, will lead the Rebels into Tuscaloosa

Week 5 - Alabama @ Mississippi State, September 30

Week 6 - Alabama @ Texas A&M, October 7

Week 7 - Arkansas @ Alabama

Week 8 - Tennessee @ Alabama October 21. The Crimson Tide have won 15 straight games

Week 9 - Bye Week