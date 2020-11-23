Alabama’s DeVonta Smith Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

After nine catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns against Kentucky, University of Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith is this week’s Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday morning.

His two scores against the Wildcats moved him into first-place in Crimson Tide and SEC history for most receiving touchdowns in a single career at 33.

He shares this week’s honor with Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, who threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs win over Mississippi State.

Smith is the third different Alabama player to earn SEC weekly honors this season joining quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris.

Here is the full release from the SEC:

OFFENSE

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The senior wide receiver etched his name atop the SEC record books for career touchdown receptions.

Smith scored two touchdowns to give him a league-high 10 on the season and 33 for his career, passing Alabama's Amari Cooper and Florida Chris Doering.

Finished with nine catches for 144 yards.

His fourth 100-yard receiving game in his past five outings.

Alabama had a passer rating of 197.7 on his 13 targets.

Averaged 16.0 yards per catch with touchdowns of 10 and 18 yards.

Registered five explosive plays of 18 yards or more, including a long of 35.

Eight of his nine receptions converted Alabama first downs.

Ranks second nationally in receiving touchdowns (10), fifth in yards per game (129.0) and third in receptions per game (9.3)

JT Daniels, QB, Georgia

Daniels made his Bulldog debut and shredded Mississippi State for 401 yards and four touchdowns (both career highs) during the SEC East Bulldogs' 31-24 win.

Daniels was 10-for-11 for 144 yards, three touchdowns and only one sack on third downs and posted the top efficiency rating of his career (197.1).

He became the first Bulldog since Aaron Murray in 2013 to throw for more than 400 yards in a game.

DEFENSE

Smoke Monday, DB, Auburn

100-yard interception return with 2:21 left in the third quarter gave Auburn a 20-10 lead en route to a 30-17 victory.

Monday also registered four tackles, a PBU and a QB hurry.

The 100-yard interception return for touchdown was the third in school history.

Was third interception of Monday's career.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Grant McKinniss, P, Missouri

Punted seven times for 305 yards, averaging 43.6 yards per kick with a long of 51, pinning South Carolina inside its own 20 five times, twice at the 1-yard-line including SC's final drive as it attempted to tie the game with 2:37 remaining.

South Carolina's average starting LoS was the 14.5-yard line and on drives that started following a Mizzou punt, the average LoS start was the 12 ... SC had just one punt-return yard as McKinniss' net average was 43.4 for the game.

For perspective, that 43.4 net average would be ninth nationally spread out over this season ... In a game that was decided largely on field position, McKinniss was one of the heroes of the game of Mizzou.

FRESHMAN

Jermaine Burton, WR, Georgia

Burton hauled in eight catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns (all career highs) from JT Daniels during the Bulldogs' fifth win of the year.

He had catches for 49, 48 and 46 yards and finished with the fourth-best outing by a receiver in school history (best since Tavarres King went for a record 205 against Michigan State in the 2012 Outback Bowl).

Burton's first touchdown tied the game at 17-all right before halftime and his second gave Georgia a 24-17 edge in the third period.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Nick Brahms, OL, Auburn

Graded out at 85 percent with a team season-best nine extra effort plays.

Anchored and led an offensive line that lost two starters during the game.

Part of Auburn offense that gained 385 yards and had three sustained scoring drives of 12 or more plays (and all 5 or more minutes in duration).

DEFENSIVE LINE

Andre Anthony, DE, LSU

Had 4 tackles, including 2 sacks, in LSU's win over Arkansas.

LSU held Arkansas to 0-of-10 on third-down opportunities and forced seven Razorback punts.

His second quarter sack came on third down and forced a punt and other sack came in the fourth quarter.

Two sacks totaled 12 yards in losses.

Kyree Campbell, DE, Florida

Kyree Campbell led Florida's defense in tackles with nine on Saturday in the Gators' 38-17 win at Vanderbilt.

Campbell had a career-high with his nine tackles (previous high was seven at Tennessee in 2018).

Campbell helped lead a defense that is ranked No. 1 in sacks per game (3.0) and No. 2 in tackles for loss per game (6.43) in the Southeastern Conference.

Later on Monday, the Alabama coaching staff announced six players of the week, which also included Smith.

Jones and tight end Jahleel Billingsley were the two others chosen on offense, Safety Jordan Battle and linebacker Christian Harris on defense, and linebacker Ale Kaho on special teams.

The Crimson Tide athletic department put out this release:

OFFENSE

Jahleel Billingsley

Made his first career start at tight end and put together a big game

Ranked second on the Tide offense with 78 yards on his three catches

Converted a first down on all three receptions with a long catch of 34

Mac Jones

Posted a 16-for-24 effort through the air

Totaled 230 yards and two touchdowns in the Tide’s 63-3 win over the Wildcats

DeVonta Smith

Led all Crimson Tide wideouts with 144 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches

His first touchdown of the day helped him take sole possession of the Alabama and SEC career touchdown receptions mark, passing Amari Cooper and Chris Doering (Florida) for the record

The 144-yard effort was his fourth 100-plus yard receiving game in his last five outings

Averaged 16.0 yards per catch with touchdowns from 10 and 18 yards out

Eight of his nine receptions went for a first down or touchdown, including a long grab of 35

Added two punt returns for a combined 50 yards with a long return of 41

DEFENSE

Jordan Battle

Recorded his first career pick-six, taking the interception 45 yards for a touchdown

Added five tackles and a pass breakup to his day

Played a key role in limiting UK to only 120 yards passing

Christian Harris

Led the Crimson Tide defense with a career-high 11 tackles, including one sack (-7 yards)

Helped limit Kentucky to 179 yards of total offense, including just 27 total yards in the second half

Led a front seven that allowed 59 yards rushing while pressuring the UK passers into a quarterback rating of 72.32

SPECIAL TEAMS

Ale Kaho