Alabama’s John Metchie III Recognized as Canada’s Top College Football Player

Metchie is only the fourth player in history to win the Jon Cornish Trophy

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III was recognized as Canada’s top college football player on Monday afternoon as the winner of the 2020 Jon Cornish Trophy.

The Brampton, Ont. product is only the fourth winner in the award’s short history and totaled the most votes from professional media and scouts all across Canada.

Metchie finished with eight first-place votes and 94 total votes, just three more then Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer landed in third place with 61, while West Virginia defensive back Alonzo Addae (61) and Oklahoma State running back Chubba Hubbard (44) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

During his sophomore season, Metchie finished with 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 16.7 yards a catch, which was good for fifth in the Southeastern Conference.

“I wouldn’t say I feel the eyes of the country watching me, but I definitely feel prideful about being from Canada,”Metchie told the media back in November. “Just being a kid from Canada, given the chance to play here at Alabama, I’m extremely grateful for it, and I definitely don’t take it for granted.”

Coming into the 2021 campaign, Metchie is primed to be the top target for quarterback Bryce Young following the departures of 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle to the NFL.