Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Alabama’s John Metchie III Recognized as Canada’s Top College Football Player

Metchie is only the fourth player in history to win the Jon Cornish Trophy
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III was recognized as Canada’s top college football player on Monday afternoon as the winner of the 2020 Jon Cornish Trophy. 

The Brampton, Ont. product is only the fourth winner in the award’s short history and totaled the most votes from professional media and scouts all across Canada. 

Metchie finished with eight first-place votes and 94 total votes, just three more then Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer landed in third place with 61, while West Virginia defensive back Alonzo Addae (61) and Oklahoma State running back Chubba Hubbard (44) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. 

During his sophomore season, Metchie finished with 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 16.7 yards a catch, which was good for fifth in the Southeastern Conference. 

“I wouldn’t say I feel the eyes of the country watching me, but I definitely feel prideful about being from Canada,”Metchie told the media back in November. “Just being a kid from Canada, given the chance to play here at Alabama, I’m extremely grateful for it, and I definitely don’t take it for granted.”

Coming into the 2021 campaign, Metchie is primed to be the top target for quarterback Bryce Young following the departures of 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle to the NFL.

John Metchie III
All Things Bama

Alabama’s John Metchie III Recognized as Canada’s Top College Football Player

Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
All Things Bama

Lexi Kilfoyl is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Trade Odds for Falcons Wide Receiver Julio Jones
All Things Bama

By The Numbers: Why Julio Jones is Likely to be Traded, and the Latest Odds on Where

The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Honest Sam
All Things Bama

The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Honest Sam

Taylor Clark Alabama softball
All Things Bama

NCAA Softball Super Regionals Schedule, TV Info, How To Watch Alabama vs. Kentucky

Tyrone Protho's miracle catch against Southern Miss in 2005
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 24, 2021

Alexis Mack Alabama softball vs. Clemson 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Shuts Down Clemson 5-0 in Regional Finals

Montana Fouts Alabama softball vs. Clemson 2021
All Things Bama

No Luck Needed at Regional - Alabama Softball Dominant in All Phases