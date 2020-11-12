Alabama's John Petty Jr. Named to Preseason All-SEC First Team, Crimson Tide Predicted to Finish Fifth
Tyler Martin
University of Alabama guard John Petty Jr. is one of the Crimson Tide's returning four players from a season ago, and on Thursday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced that he was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team.
In a vote with media of the SEC and national media, No. 25 Alabama was picked to finish fifth in the conference, while No. 12 Tennessee was picked to win the league.
It is the first time since the 2008-2009 campaign that the Volunteers have been picked to finish first.
Last season, Petty averaged 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game on his way to earning All-SEC second teams honors. He led the SEC in three-point field goal percentage at 44 percent and was second in the conference in threes made per game at 2.93.
Joining Petty on the Preseason All-SEC First Team was Kentucky's Brandon Boston Jr., Tennessee's John Fulkerson, LSU's Trendon Watford, and Florida's Keyontae Johnson, who was also picked to win the league's Player of the Year Award.
Here is the full release from the SEC including the projected order of finish:
First Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr. – Alabama
Keyontae Johnson – Florida
Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky
Trendon Watford – LSU
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Olivier Sarr – Kentucky
Javonte Smart – LSU
Dru Smith – Missouri
AJ Lawson – South Carolina
Yves Pons – Tennessee
Savion Flagg – Texas A&M
SEC Player of the Year
Keyontae Johnson – Florida
Preseason Media Poll
1. Tennessee
2. Kentucky
3. LSU
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. South Carolina
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. Texas A&M
12. Mississippi State
13. Georgia
14. Vanderbilt