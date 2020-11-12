SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama's John Petty Jr. Named to Preseason All-SEC First Team, Crimson Tide Predicted to Finish Fifth

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama guard John Petty Jr. is one of the Crimson Tide's returning four players from a season ago, and on Thursday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced that he was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team. 

In a vote with media of the SEC and national media, No. 25 Alabama was picked to finish fifth in the conference, while No. 12 Tennessee was picked to win the league. 

It is the first time since the 2008-2009 campaign that the Volunteers have been picked to finish first.

Last season, Petty averaged 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game on his way to earning All-SEC second teams honors. He led the SEC in three-point field goal percentage at 44 percent and was second in the conference in threes made per game at 2.93. 

Joining Petty on the Preseason All-SEC First Team was Kentucky's Brandon Boston Jr., Tennessee's John Fulkerson, LSU's Trendon Watford, and Florida's Keyontae Johnson, who was also picked to win the league's Player of the Year Award. 

Here is the full release from the SEC including the projected order of finish:

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky

Trendon Watford – LSU

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Dru Smith – Missouri

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

Yves Pons – Tennessee

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

SEC Player of the Year

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Preseason Media Poll

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. Texas A&M

12. Mississippi State

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Basketball's Jordan Bruner Poised for Immediate Impact with Nate Oats

The First-Team All-Ivy League forward has adapted well to Oats' fast style of play

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Talk of the Tide: How Does A Postponed Game Affect Mac Jones' Heisman Chances?

Having an unexpected bye week, Jones' opportunities to continue impressing the nation are dwindling, but hope still remains that he can become Alabama's first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy

Tyler Martin

Alabama Basketball Ranked No. 25 in Preseason Coaches Poll

On Thursday, the USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Poll came out and the Crimson Tide found itself at No. 25

Tyler Martin

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Wants Alabama Game Rescheduled

The Tigers head coach used the words "We want to play Alabama" as his team continues to battle positive COVID-19 tests

Joey Blackwell

by

Bostonfan1967

The Saban Top 100: No. 41-45

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Throwback Thursday: Alabama's Amazing 1998 Comeback at LSU

The Crimson Tide dramatically scored twice in the final minutes as its unbeaten streak in Baton Rouge reached 15 games

J. Bank

Crimson Tikes: Obviously

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 12, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama DL LaBryan Ray Returns To Practice

The redshirt junior has missed the last three games nursing an elbow sprain

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967

Friday Night Lights Radio Set For Week 12

Less Bama; More High School and NFL Talk Scheduled

Cary L. Clark

by

TylerMartin