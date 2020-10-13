Alexa Guarachi is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

University of Alabama tennis alum Alexa Guarachi made history this weekend.

She became the first Crimson Tide product to ever reach the final of any Grand Slam event when her and her partner, Desirae Krawczyk, made the French Open doubles final on Sunday.

Even though it ended in defeat to the No. 2-seed , Timea Babos and Kristina Miadenovi, Guarachi's run in the tournament included a win over the world's No. 1 ranked double tandem in the second round.

Her efforts at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris make her more than deserving of the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mention

Trey Mullinax won the Korn Ferry Tour's Orange County National Championship with a score of 23-under par. It was his first win since the 2016 REX Hospital Open.

Las Vegas Raiders wide reciever Henry Ruggs caught two passes for 110 yards and his first-career touchdown in a 40-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley had another 100-yard receiving game, this time he piled up eight catches for 136 yards in the team's 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Cleveland Browns defender Ronnie Harrison had a pick-six off of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, helping guide the team to a 32-23 win.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper