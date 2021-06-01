Alexa Guarachi is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
In her final event before the 2021 French Open, former Alabama tennis standout Alexa Guarachi and her partner Desirae Krawczyk took home the Women's Tennis Association Tour's Internationaux De Strasbourg doubles title.
The two beat Makoto Ninomiya and Yang Zhaoxuan in two sets, 6-2, 6-3, in the finals on Saturday.
It was the fifth WTA crown for Guarachi and 25th win overall in her professional career.
Guarachi and Krawczyk are the fifth seed and will open up play at Roland-Garros in the first round against Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera on Wednesday.
Guarachi is currently ranked 15th in the world on the WTA Tour and is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for the week of May 26 - June 1.
Honorable mention
- Former Alabama basketball player Retin Obasohan was named the MVP of the Czech NBL Finals after recording 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and leading Basketball Nymburk to a sweep over Opava.
- Former Crimson Tide baseball standout Brett Auerbach had a 4-hit game for the San Jose Giants last week. In a 8-7 loss to Lake Elsinore, he recorded three singles, a double and two RBIs. He also made this dazzling catch a couple days later:
- In Game 4 of the First Round of Western Conference Playoffs, Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green scored 11 points off the bench, while also recording five rebounds, two assists and one block against the Portland Trailblazers.
Previous winners in 2021:
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton
April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley
May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton
May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride
May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull
May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi