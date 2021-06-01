Alexa Guarachi is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Crimson Tide standout added another WTA doubles crown over the weekend

In her final event before the 2021 French Open, former Alabama tennis standout Alexa Guarachi and her partner Desirae Krawczyk took home the Women's Tennis Association Tour's Internationaux De Strasbourg doubles title.

The two beat Makoto Ninomiya and Yang Zhaoxuan in two sets, 6-2, 6-3, in the finals on Saturday.

It was the fifth WTA crown for Guarachi and 25th win overall in her professional career.

Guarachi and Krawczyk are the fifth seed and will open up play at Roland-Garros in the first round against Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera on Wednesday.

Guarachi is currently ranked 15th in the world on the WTA Tour and is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for the week of May 26 - June 1.

Honorable mention

Former Alabama basketball player Retin Obasohan was named the MVP of the Czech NBL Finals after recording 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and leading Basketball Nymburk to a sweep over Opava.

Former Crimson Tide baseball standout Brett Auerbach had a 4-hit game for the San Jose Giants last week. In a 8-7 loss to Lake Elsinore, he recorded three singles, a double and two RBIs. He also made this dazzling catch a couple days later:

In Game 4 of the First Round of Western Conference Playoffs, Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green scored 11 points off the bench, while also recording five rebounds, two assists and one block against the Portland Trailblazers.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull

May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi