All Things Bama Podcast: Impact of NIL, Josh Primo and Jaden Shackelford Decisions

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell dive into the name, image and likeness conversation, discuss the impact of Josh Primo and Jaden Shackelford's decisions and what the most intriguing storylines are for the upcoming SEC football season.

Which Alabama student-athletes could make the most money right now? Will NIL cause any distractions in locker rooms across the country?

With Primo staying in the NBA draft, where do we see the latest Crimson Tide one-and-one selected on July 29? If Shackelford does indeed transfer from Tuscaloosa, how much does that hurt Alabama chances in the SEC in 2021-2022?

With an open scholarship now available, will coach Nate Oats and company add another talented player through the transfer portal like Minnesota's Marcus Carr?

Behind Alabama, who is the second-best team in the SEC West in 2021? Is it really Texas A&M? What about LSU, Auburn, or Ole Miss? Is 2021 a title-or-bust year for the Georgia Bulldogs?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

