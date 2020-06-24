All Things Bama Podcast: Most Important Crimson Tide Players for 2020 - No. 10 - 6

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell for part one for the show's two-part series diving into the Crimson Tide's most important players for the 2020 season.

Note: the list is not necessarily best, but most impactful.

No. 10 DB Jordan Battle

Someone will have to step up in the defensive backfield alongside Patrick Surtain Jr. Battle has a good opportunity to step up and see more playing time with a position group that lost Xavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs, and Shyheim Carter a season ago.

In 2019, the then-true freshman, started four games while appearing in all 13 contests, recording 30 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery. His upside and experience land him a spot on Bama Central's Most Important Players in 2020.

No. 9 DL Christian Barmore

If any Crimson Tide defensive lineman could see a Quinnen Williams-like jump from one year to the next, it is Barmore. After playing in 12 games last year and tallying 26 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass deflections, the redshirt-sophomore is primed for a huge season in 2020.

No. 7 WR Jaylen Waddle

Is there a more electrifying kick/punt returner in all of college football than Waddle?

Possibly, but along with being a potential first-round draft pick in 2021 as a wide receiver, Waddle's greatest asset to the team might come on special teams this season. After scoring one punt return and one kick return touchdown and averaging 24.4 yards a punt return in 2019, he is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

No. 6 DL LaBryan Ray

Two of Ray's three seasons at the Capstone (2017 and 2019) have been unfortunately marred by injuries. This offseason, his name has generated a lot of buzz for first-round pick status in the 2021 NFL draft.

Ray could be the key for generating a consistent pass rush for the Crimson Tide which could go a long way in determining the team's playoff chances this season.

No. 5 DeVonta Smith

Even though he shared the field with two top-15 picks (Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III) a season ago, Smith still made his presence known by leading the team in receiving yards with 1,256 and touchdowns with 14.

He is the clear No. 1 target for quarterback Mac Jones, and is positioned to handle that role extremely well.

