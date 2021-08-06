Sports Illustrated home
All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Alabama Football's Fall Camp

The offseason is officially over on Friday afternoon as Alabama football takes to the practice field for its first workout of fall camp ahead of its season opener against Miami in Atlanta on Sep. 4. 

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell dive into the biggest questions heading into preseason practice and break down the position battles that remain at right tackle, wide receiver, cornerback, etc. 

Which freshmen could become key contributors in 2021? Martin and Blackwell discuss which newcomers will become household names over the coming weeks and months. 

Who is primed to have a breakout campaign and what will the new pieces on offense look like? Will Alabama's defense in 2021 be the best it has been since 2016?

Despite over 90 percent of the team being vaccinated, what role, if any, will COVID-19 play into the upcoming season? Could we see any cancellations or disruptions like last year? 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

