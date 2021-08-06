All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Alabama Football's Fall Camp

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

The offseason is officially over on Friday afternoon as Alabama football takes to the practice field for its first workout of fall camp ahead of its season opener against Miami in Atlanta on Sep. 4.

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell dive into the biggest questions heading into preseason practice and break down the position battles that remain at right tackle, wide receiver, cornerback, etc.

Which freshmen could become key contributors in 2021? Martin and Blackwell discuss which newcomers will become household names over the coming weeks and months.

Who is primed to have a breakout campaign and what will the new pieces on offense look like? Will Alabama's defense in 2021 be the best it has been since 2016?

Despite over 90 percent of the team being vaccinated, what role, if any, will COVID-19 play into the upcoming season? Could we see any cancellations or disruptions like last year?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

