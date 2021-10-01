All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing No. 1 Alabama/No. 12 Ole Miss with The Grove Report

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

Before Nick Saban and the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide square off with Lane Kiffin and No. 12 Ole Miss, get prepared for one of the weekend's biggest games with the All Things Bama Podcast.

Host Tyler Martin is joined by Sports Illustrated's The Grove Report editor John Macon Gillespie to break down the matchup from every angle.

Will it be a shootout similar to last year's Alabama's 63-48 victory? Could the outcome of this game decide the Heisman Trophy race between Bryce Young and Matt Corral? Is Ole Miss' offense somehow better and more efficient than last year's?

Just how improved is the Rebels defensive unit and how will the Crimson Tide offense attack them? What is the relationship between Saban and Kiffin like? What did each coach learn from each other when Kiffin was on the Alabama staff?

Finally, who wins Saturday and who will be the x-factor for both teams? Can Kiffin become the first Saban assistant to take down his former boss?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

