All Things Bama Podcast: Talking Alabama @ Arkansas with All Hogs Editor Any Hodges

Welcome to the All Things Bama Podcast! We are glad to bring you coverage on the latest about Alabama Athletics.

The podcast airs weekly, with hosts Mason Smith, Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham break down the latest news across the Crimson Tide sports landscape.

On this week's episode, Mason and Joey chat with guest Andy Hodges, editor and publisher of the Arkansas FanNation site AllHogs.com. Hodges shares his decades of Razorback football knowledge as the Crimson Tide prepare for a trip to Fayetteville for its first SEC road game of the 2022 season.

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google and wherever you get your podcasts! Coming soon to Amazon.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Andy Hodges: Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

