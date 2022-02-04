All Things Bama Podcast: Wrapping Up the Crimson Tide's 2022 Signing Class, NIL in Recruiting, New Basketball Arena and More

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

BamaCentral staff writers Tony Tsoukalas and Katie Windham have joined host Tyler Martin on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss the latest surrounding Alabama athletics including if there could be a change at offensive coordinator, Pete Golding's arrest, the Crimson Tide's 2022 signing class, how NIL is affect recruiting, the new approved basketball arena and so much more.

Who is the sleeper in Alabama's No. 2-ranked recruiting class? Who will prove to be the most important transfer? How has name, image and likeness shaken up college football? How much of a threat is Texas A&M becoming off the field?

The trio also recap Alabama basketball's 100-81 road loss to No. 1 Auburn and preview this weekend's meeting with No. 5 Kentucky which is set for a 7 p.m tipoff on ESPN inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night.

How does Nate Oats' squad match up with the Wildcats? Will the Crimson Tide pick up its second win against a top-5 opponent in its last three games?

