All Things CW: What Could be Better Than a Nick Saban Endorsement?

The coaching carousel is looking a little crazier than usual this year even through it's looking like there won't be as many changes as recent years.

A big part of that has to do with Lane Kiffin, who continues to draw unnecessary drama to himself on a regular basis (to the point that he's now being criticized for being a distraction and contributing to the last two losses), and Deion Sanders being in the mix.

But Charlotte recently went away from the trend of being flashy and sort of followed the example of Arkansas and Sam Pittman, a veteran offensive coach who had only been the head coach at one place, Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

It hired Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi based on the recommendation of some prominent names in college football including Nick Saban.

Here's the thing, Poggi has never worked for Saban.

That speaks to both of their reputations.

“As we wrapped up our conversation a few weeks ago, he said, ‘Mike, I believe in him,’ and Nick Saban does not throw words around like that loosely,” athletic director Mike Hill told Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated. “That really resonated with me because of the respect I have for Coach Saban. I know that he doesn’t just throw words around. And so his strong endorsement mattered a lot.”

Poggi, 62, is known for his organizational skill and down-to-earth nature. As a high school coach, he'd cut off the sleeves off his shirts.

Hill told Johnson that Poggi accepted the job without asking about salary, which is $1 million annually. The coach is set donate around $500,000 of his own money to the football program.

“I'm 62 years old. The worst thing you can do is die with a U-Haul behind you for your stuff,” Poggi said. “We’re pretty charitable people, and so this is our new charity. We're going to do it that way.”

Charlotte is in for a big-time culture change.

Another Saban endorsement

We told you weeks ago to keep an eye on Georgia Tech as a possible destination for offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and that was before J Batt was hired away from Greg Byre's inner management circle at Alabama to be the new athletic director in October.

According FootballScoop, Saban has strongly endorsed O'Brien for the head coach opening. Former Crimson Tide assistant coach Brent Key is also being strongly considered after the team's impressive showing since he became the interim had coach.

Georgia Tech, which has had to use four quarterbacks this season, has won four games under Key's direction, including upsets of two ranked teams, Pittsburgh and North Carolina.

They aren't the only candidates, and with the early signing period quickly approaching look for something to happen soon after Georgia Tech faces Georgia this weekend (the Yellow Jackets need to pull off an upset to be bowl eligible).

Key has interviewed for the position and has the support of former Yellow Jackets head coach George O’Leary, who had O'Brien as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech.

5 Things That Got Our Attention This Week

• Nike co-founder Phil Knight says the joy of college athletics is getting lost as the landscape continues to change with realignment. “These guys, they have their own vision, and it’s different than mine. It’s hard to get them to do otherwise," he told The Athletics. "It’s a real danger. We could wind up with four eight-team leagues, just like the NFL. Then what? … I’ve called a lot of people I know — athletic directors, conference commissioners — and I can say my total impact so far has been zero. It’s a complete mystery to me. I’m not sure where it’s going.’’ Meanwhile, regarding the company’s NIL approach, Knight says Nike will continue to proceed cautiously.

• Pro Football Network reported that Miami has a $5 million “NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.”

• The parents of late Stanford women’s soccer goalie Katie Meyer have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university. ESPN reports: “At the time of her death Meyer, 21, was facing disciplinary action for allegedly spilling coffee on a Stanford football player who was accused of sexually assaulting a female soccer player. Meyer's father said his daughter was defending that teammate, who was a minor at the time. The lawsuit states that on the night of her death, Stanford ‘negligently and recklessly’ sent her the formal disciplinary notice that ‘contained threatening language regarding sanctions and potential 'removal from the university.’” The lawsuit, in part: “Katie's suicide was completed without planning and solely in response to the shocking and deeply distressing information she received from Stanford while alone in her room without any support or resources.

• Security continues to be a growing concern as Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman got into a post-game confrontation with San Diego State fans after Arkansas’ 78-74 overtime win in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational. “There was just an Aztec fan that came down and said some things. There were words exchanged.” The tournament’s statement on the little scuffle: “There was an isolated incident following the game this evening. Security acted quickly and appropriately to immediately remove those involved from the arena," the tournament said in a statement. However, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported: “As Musselman was pulled away by his staff, he flashed an ‘L’ with his fingers on his forehead – the sign for loser – and, according to multiple witnesses, screamed, ‘Go (expletive) yourself.’ He also appeared to have an exchange with SDSU guard Matt Bradley, who knocked over a chair in anger. Soon, fans – including at least one parent of an SDSU player – spilled out of the stands onto the court and moved toward the Arkansas coaches as security ushered them to their locker room.”

• The South Carolina football twitter account said it “fixed” Rocky Top with a revised version of the song:

Did You Notice?

