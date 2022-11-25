Lane Kiffin Asked If He’ll Return to Ole Miss for 2023 Season

Following Ole Miss’ loss to Mississippi State on Thursday, coach Lane Kiffin addressed the biggest storyline heading into the Egg Bowl: his reported plans to depart the Rebels after the 2022 season.

A report surfaced Monday claiming the 47-year-old planned to step down as Ole Miss coach and take over the Auburn program, currently led by interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams after Bryan Harsin was fired in late October. One reporter asked Kiffin pointedly if he anticipates staying in Oxford and being Ole Miss’ coach next season after the team’s 24–22 loss to the Bulldogs

“Yes, I do,” Kiffin replied.

He also addressed the rumors head-on earlier this week by trolling the reporter who claimed he was jumping ship to the Tigers. Kiffin quote tweeted the initial report and wrote, “That’s news to me Jon. Nice sources.” He also crafted a “report” of his own.

The coach reportedly met with Ole Miss players on Tuesday, telling them he had not accepted a job elsewhere and was solely focused on the upcoming rivalry game, per ESPN’s Chris Low.

Kiffin was hired by Ole Miss in December 2019 after a three-year stint at Florida Atlantic. In three seasons, Kiffin has led the Rebels to a 23–12 record. The Rebels slid to an 8–4 record on the year thanks to three consecutive losses to Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State to wrap up the 2022 season.

More CFB Coverage: