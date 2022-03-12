Skip to main content

Amari Cooper Traded to Cleveland Browns

Cooper had played for the Dallas Cowboys since the 2018 season.

Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper has been traded by the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns, both organizations announced on Saturday afternoon.

The Cowboys traded Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is pending a physical that should be finalized sometime next week.

Cooper, who turns 28 in June, was drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders as the fourth-overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Cooper played three seasons with the Raiders until he was traded in October of 2018 to the Cowboys for a first-round pick.

Over the course of his career with the Cowboys, Cooper ranked eighth in the league in targets with 428. He also ranked seventh in receptions (292), ninth in receiving yards (3,893) and ninth in touchdowns (27).

Last offseason, the Cowboys opted not to restructure Cooper's contact, raising questions regarding just how long he would remain in Dallas. While he signed a five-year, $100 million contract in 2020, it was essentially a two-year deal worth $40 million with his base 2021 salary of $20 million not being full guaranteed until March 20.

According to a report by ESPN, multiple teams were interested in Cooper, and trade talks with the Cowboys began at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Cooper played wide receiver at Alabama fro 2012-14, amassing a total of 228 receptions for 3,463 yards during his three years with the Crimson Tide. Additionally, Cooper caught 31 touchdowns and averaged 15.2 yards per reception.

