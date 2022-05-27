'I'm Home': Ashley Priess-Johnston Introduced as New Alabama Gymnastics Coach

The former Crimson Tide gymnast and Auburn assistant returns to Tuscaloosa to take her first head coaching position.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In a room packed with current gymnasts, former gymnasts, current Alabama head coaches like Nate Oats and Kristy Curry, and former head coaches, Ashley Priess-Johnston was officially introduced as Alabama gymnastics' newest head coach.

"I'm so very honored to be stepping into this role as head coach of Alabama gymnastics," Johnston said. "As I look out and see so many familiar faces, teammates, mentors, and just current members of the Crimson Tide team, I'm reminded that I'm home."

And Tuscaloosa is home for Johnston, who spent five years as a gymnast for the Crimson Tide from 2009-2013. She said during her recruiting process, she was looking for a place would lead her on the journey to becoming a champion, and knew Alabama would be that place.

And she did end up being a champion in Tuscaloosa with two team national titles in 2011 and 2012 and two team SEC titles in 2009 and 2011. Johnston wants to continue that championship legacy as the head coach.

"We will compete for championships and create an atmosphere that is second to none," she said. "And we will strive tirelessly to enhance the tradition of excellence and legacy of champions that is Alabama gymnastics."

Johnston becomes just the third Alabama gymnastics coach since 1979 following her former coach Sarah Patterson (1979-2014) and Dana Duckworth (2015-2022). Patterson was at the introductory press conference Friday sitting front and center beaming like a proud parent. Sarah and her husband and co-coach David won six national championships and eight conference championships before passing the reigns on to Duckworth. Alabama won two SEC championships and no national titles in her eight seasons.

Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne briefly thanked Duckworth for her service to the gymnastics program before introducing Johnston. He said she was on his short list from the very beginning, and only received positive feedback throughout the coaching search.

"The first conversations by Zoom, we were incredibly impressed with her ability to communicate, share her vision, talk about the gymnastics world, and especially the University of Alabama," Byrne said. "And we could see very early on why she was so highly regarded.

"As we know if you follow our gymnastics program and it's wonderful history, our program is a program with an established true championship tradition, which Ashley knew all about having been a part of it as a student athlete."

She has the spent the last four years as the associate head coach at Auburn, helping build up the Tiger program to national relevance. She also spent time as a club coach at Cincinnati Gymnastics Academy to begin her coaching career. Alabama is her first head coaching position.

Johnston closed with a message to the fans and supporters of Alabama gymnastics.

"I look forward to connecting with all of you around campus around town or wherever our paths may cross," Johnston said. "Thank you all for the opportunity to share my vision for this program that has meant so much to me and for my excitement for coming home to the University of Alabama."