Breaking: Peach State OL Dayne Shor Pledges to Alabama, Talks Decision

After taking five official visits during June, Alpharetta (Ga.) Kings Ridge Christian School offensive lineman offensive tackle Dayne Shor began the decision process. The 6'5", 295-pound offensive lineman just announced his commitment to Alabama over Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Before publicly revealing the decision, Shor went in-depth with SI All-American on why the Crimson Tide was his choice.

"I just really liked the culture there," Shor said. "The tools they have for you to succeed and the culture were the biggest things for me. The motto of the university is, 'Where Legends Are Made.' I just feel like that goes for all aspects of the university, from athletics to sports. I don't feel that all universities get to say that. It just felt right for me and my family. I have great relationships with Coach (Doug) Marrone and Coach (Nick) Saban and all of those guys down there."

Shor recently told the Tide staff of his decision to continue his career in Tuscaloosa.

"They were really excited," Shor said. "Coach Saban told me that he was excited for me to be a part of the program, and Coach Marrone was doing cartwheels, almost."

Saban's legacy as a head coach speaks for itself and was a major point in Shor's decision, but the opportunity to play for a distinguished position coach like Marrone was too much to pass up.

"Another thing I was thinking about was who gets to say they have played for Nick Saban," Shor said. "Later down the road, that is only going to help me with the NFL. But obviously, Coach Marrone is just coming from the NFL, and he knows what that head coach or that offensive line is looking for at the next level and what they want in an offensive lineman. That is another thing that really intrigued me about Alabama just because all that he has at the NFL level. I love his offensive line philosophy. I got to watch film with him a couple of times, and I was super impressed with how he teaches and coaches."

Alabama sees Shor slotting in at right tackle, as he worked out for the staff during a private workout session on his official visit, but he could slot into a guard early on if needed.

"When I was doing my private workout with Coach Saban and Marrone in early June, they had me working right tackle," Shor said of his fit with the reigning national champions. "I feel like they see me there, but I am open to playing guard and knowing how to play it. The more versatile you are then, the better off you will be."

We have heard why Alabama was the decision for the Peach State product, so what does Shor expect to bring to Tuscaloosa?

"I can tell you that Alabama is going to get a hard worker that is going to buy into the program and a good leader," he said.

Now that Shor is committed, he will turn his attention to recruiting fellow Georgia prep star Jordan McDonald of Milton High School. While the talented running back does not yet have an offer from the Tide, Shor believes one could be on the horizon, and he would like to pave the way for his close friend.