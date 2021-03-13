No. 24 Alabama Baseball Attempts Comeback But Falls to Stetson, 4-2

After its explosive lineup entered the weekend on a run of impressive performances, the Crimson Tide was unable to score until late and kept a Stetson no-hitter alive until the last inning, but the deficit proved to be too large

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The new white cleats worn by a few Alabama players needed some dirt stains before the Crimson Tide was able to capture any sort of momentum, if at all. Stetson's two errors proved irrelevant to how the game unfolded, only limiting its advantage and not at any cost besides run differential.

"I was glad to see some fight late," coach Brad Bohannon said, "That's about the only good thing I can say about today's game ... just a really disgusting effort by our position players today."

After a scoreless first, Stetson's DiPonzio reached on an E6 by sophomore Jim Jarvis, then took second base on a jog after an E2 overthrow into centerfield was caused by his bluffed attempt to steal, fooling redshirt junior catcher Sam Praytor.

DiPonzio eventually scored on a redemptive groundball to Jarvis, though the run was unearned for junior starter Tyler Ras.

The damage was done, partially at least. Lefty graduate student Jackson Olson–with ease–lifted a missile to right field and doubled the Hatters' lead with a solo homerun, the first blemish of the day for Ras.

Redshirt freshman Nick Durgin was more than capably silencing Crimson Tide bats, keeping alive a no-hitter through more than eight innings and supplying juice to a Stetson offense that showed no deference.

"We're an immature team. We're a young team," Bohannon said, "That's not an excuse, you know? SEC play starts in seven days."

Three scoreless innings meant Ras was doing his job, though run support was absent through five. Jarvis' night got worse in the top of the sixth, as he committed his second error of the night on another high throw to first. Immediately after, coach Bohannon replaced Ras with freshman Grayson Hitt who threw a wild pitch against the first batter he faced, loading the bases with no outs.

"I absolutely think, with young players, there's a correlation between their at-bats and their defense," Bohannon said, "We've got to grow up and we've got to grow up in a hurry or we're going to have some more night like tonight."

Back-to-back sacrifice flyballs to centerfield scored two and extended Stetson's lead to 4-0.

Offensively, the Crimson Tide got its biggest break when Stetson committed the fifth error of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Though an inability to seize its opportunity ended the inning and kept Alabama from reaching base once more.

Durgin continued to shut down the lineup that had been humming prior to Friday night, having collected seven strikeouts and only two walks upon his 100th pitch in the bottom of the seventh.

Hitt, meanwhile, was dealt an unfavorable hand in the eighth when Alabama committed its fourth error of the night on a groundball to sophomore third baseman Zane Denton. Stetson blanked, but Hitt was yanked as the ninth inning began.

Freshman Eli Giles replaced him and was tasked with creating at least some sort of promise before Alabama had its last shot at a comeback.

Meanwhile ...

Bottom nine: Alabama's last chance for any sort of victory, moral or otherwise. After having his no-hitter stripped from Stetson history, Durgin was pulled in favor of redshirt sophomore Danny Garcia whose job it was to close the game and keep the lead intact. Though it was harder than one would think.

To lead of the bottom of the ninth, junior Drew Williamson reached base on a single. Then, as hope spread, Denton provided the Crimson Tide its much-need oxygen for a mounting fire. He cranked a two-run shot to right-center and cut halfway into Stetson's lead, giving Alabama momentum and setting the table for a lineup eager to join the fun.

Though it was too late.

With runners on second and third, sophomore Peyton Wilson grounded out to end the game.

Durgin was credited with the win and Garcia the save. Ras had the loss, moving his record to 2-1.

With the loss, No. 24 Alabama is 13-2 on the season. Game two against Stetson is tomorrow with first pitch at 2:00 p.m.