Alabama Football Coaching Staff Names Players of the Week

After its 28-point win over Tennessee, the Crimson Tide coaches selected four offensive players, four defensive players and one special teams contributor as its standout performers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, this makes seven of eight Monday's this football season that Alabama coaches have named players of the week after a win. And after the Tennessee win, nine Crimson Tide players were selected for their performances on Saturday.

Wide receiver John Metchie III, running back Brian Robinson Jr., quarterback Bryce Young and left Evan Neal are the offensive players who receive the nod.

Meanwhile, linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o, safety DeMarco Hellams and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis are the defensive players of the week.

As for special teams, backup linebacker Demouy Kennedy receives the selection after limiting Tennessee's kickoff and punt return units.

Metchie III recorded a career-high and team-high 11 receptions, totaling 121 total yards and two touchdowns in the win. Additionally, 81 of those yards are attributed to run-after-catch plays.

Fellow Alabama veteran and offensive standout, Robinson Jr., eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third time this season and scored three touchdowns to increase his SEC-leading total to 11.

The fifth-year senior finished with 26 carries and four receptions for 16 yards.

Despite both Robinson Jr. and Metchie III producing those types of performances, though, it was Bryce Young who, in addition to being one of nine player of the week selections by the Alabama coaching staff, was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

The sophomore quarterback completed 31-of-43 passes against the Volunteers defense, and he finished with a career-high 371 passing yards along with four total touchdowns, two of which rushing, to account for most of the Crimson Tide's yardage output of 574.

Thanks in part to left tackle Evan Neal, who didn't allow a quarterback sack, hurry or pressure on Saturday, the three aforementioned standouts were able to produce what they did.

Defensively, Anderson Jr. earns another weekly honor as player of the week after leading the unit with eight tackles and two sacks. Meanwhile, To'oTo'o, against his former team, finished with five tackles as well, to supplement Anderson Jr.'s performance.

In the secondary, Armour-Davis recorded his second interception of the season and returned it 47 yards deep into Tennessee territory. He also contributed two tackles on the night.

Hellams, the Tide's second-leading tackler in its win on Saturday, had four solo tackles from the safety spot, and the defensive back also assisted in limiting the Volunteers passing attack to under 300 yards.

Alabama, now ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Poll, plays again November 6 when it hosts LSU.