Alabama in the NFL: Cleveland Browns Release DT Damion Square

The former Alabama defensive lineman and ninth-year NFL veteran was signed by Cleveland in May.

Ahead of another week of preseason games and following the first round of roster cuts by NFL teams to make the 85-man limit, the Cleveland Browns have released defensive tackle Damion Square, the team announced Thursday.

The move to waive Square comes as the Browns make room for wide receiver JoJo Ward, the team's newest signing and a product of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Square, meanwhile, was signed by Cleveland in May after seven seasons with the now-Los Angeles Chargers following the franchise's relocation from San Diego.

In the past four seasons, the veteran lineman appeared in every regular season game for the Chargers before he hit free agency and was signed by Cleveland. His seven-year run in the AFC West included 81 appearances and 24 starts.

Last season, Square tallied 19 total tackles and one sack for Los Angeles. But, arguably his best year as a pro came in 2018 as he accounted for 30 total tackles and three sacks.

The former Alabama defensive tackle was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, though, and spent one season in the NFC East upon signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2013 NFL Draft.

While playing for the Crimson Tide from 2009 to 2012, Square was part of three national championship-winning teams at Alabama, 2009, 2011, and 2012, and two SEC titles, as well.

2021 NFL Training Camp continues for another few weeks until the league's season opener September 9, featuring the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.