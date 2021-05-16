With a Historic Performance, Alabama Softball Tops Florida in SEC Tournament Final, 4-0

Alabama jumped out to an early lead and kept it throughout, as the third-seeded Crimson Tide beat top seed Florida and claimed a conference record sixth SEC Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the 10th time in 13 games, Alabama scored at least one run in the first inning. No coincidence for the group that had a 12-game winning streak on the line in its tournament final against the Gators of Florida.

As part of its recent trend, Alabama—the away team and third seed in its home ballpark Rhoads Stadium—scored three runs in the top of the first off Gators starter Elizabeth Hightower.

Alexis Mack, the graduate senior and leadoff hitter got things started with a single through the middle. Sophomore Jenna Johnson scored Mack with a bunt single on a called squeeze play, atypical but aggressive in an early spot.

Factor in an additional single by senior KB Sides, a throwing error by Florida third baseman Charla Echols, and a challenge by Alabama for obstruction at home plate, and you have a 3-0 lead with your ace yet to take the mound.

In her third start in as many days, like Florida's Hightower, the recently-named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year Montana Fouts showed no fatigue, displaying only dominance and blanking Gators bats in the first, a welcoming sign in a championship setting for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama's offense slowed down, but Fouts had enough cushion to continue working through Florida's lineup, hardly breaking a sweat and refusing to concede much of anything.

In the fifth inning, Fouts tied the SEC Tournament record for strikeouts with 37, but wouldn't leave the mound until she had sole possession of the milestone.

She had nine strikeouts in the game at that point, which—minus three hits, two of which in the first inning—essentially made her unhittable for those in the Gators lineup.

Meanwhile, Florida had just replaced starter Hightower after 4.2 innings of work, despite not giving up a run after the first inning, in favor of fifth-year pitcher Katie Chronister.

Chronister surrendered the Crimson Tide's 'nail in the coffin' moment in the top of the sixth when shortstop Taylor Clark singled and scored Sides to make it 4-0 as the sun began to set in West Alabama.

Coming out for the bottom of the inning, Fouts had a comfortable lead and a record within sight. Within two batters, she broke it, earning her 38th strikeout of the tournament and 11th of the game.

You guessed it. After a quiet seventh inning from a seemingly spent Alabama lineup, Fouts came on to close the game and secure the conference crown.

Without much stress, she did, and the celebrations ensued at Rhoads Stadium as Alabama secured a conference record sixth SEC Championship.

The Crimson Tide will know its postseason fate when the tournament brackets for the NCAA are released on Sunday afternoon.

Fouts was credited with the win, and Hightower took the loss for Florida.

